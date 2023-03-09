There were 18 suspected fatal overdoses in Manchester and Nashua in February, the most in a single month for New Hampshire’s two largest cities combined since tracking began in 2015.
According to American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for both cities, 13 of the fatal overdoses occurred in Manchester and five were in Nashua.
“My initial feeling is that there was a particularly potent batch of fentanyl that made its way into southern New Hampshire and unfortunately killed a number of people,” said Chris Stawasz, regional director of American Medical Response.
“One of the things we see, particularly with people in recovery, is that they’ll be in recovery for a period of time, three to six months, and then they find they can’t resist the urge and they go out and use,” Stawasz said. “And they typically use by themselves, because they’re embarrassed, feeling like they’re letting people down, and they use the same amount they were using prior to recovery.
“If they get a batch that is particularly potent, and they’re alone, it will kill them,” he said. “We believe that the majority of the deaths over this time period, they were alone when it happened.”
Last month, Manchester health officials reported a spike in overdose deaths in the Queen City, with police responding to seven suspected drug-related fatalities in a 48-hour period.
Of those fatalities, three were homeless, three were housed and one was found in a hotel, according to Andrew Warner, Manchester’s director of overdose prevention.
While the cause of the recent spike is unknown, the Department of Safety recently issued a warning about xylazine, an animal sedative detected in a number of overdose deaths.
Based on current data, AMR is projecting 154 fatal overdoses in Manchester and Nashua combined (111 in Manchester, 43 in Nashua) in 2023 — significantly higher than the 123 recorded in 2022.
Stawasz said while it’s possible last month’s spike in fatal overdoses could skew the projection, he doesn’t see that happening.
“I’d like to be optimistic, but I don’t think it’s going to be much different from what we’re projecting at this point,” Stawasz said. “The significant increase in deaths can most likely be attributed to very potent synthetic fentanyl, which is now being found in nearly all types of illicit substances. In many cases, people who are using illicit substances have no idea that what they are using contains synthetic fentanyl — or how potent the synthetic fentanyl in the product is.”
“Synthetic fentanyl can be lethal the first time you use it, knowingly or unknowingly,” Stawasz said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
There are two types, according to the Centers for Disease Control: Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed to treat severe pain, while illicitly manufactured fentanyl is suspected in most overdose cases, the CDC says.
AMR medics responded to 55 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester and 14 in Nashua last month. That brings year-to-date totals for suspected overdoses through February to 111 in Manchester and 26 in Nashua.
While the total annual number of suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester is currently trending 2% lower than last year, suspected fatal overdoses in the Queen City are trending 41% higher than 2022.
“There is no safe illicit drug,” Stawasz said. “Again, people who use illicit drugs of any type should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is synthetic fentanyl in the substance that they are using.”
According to AMR, of the 11 suspected opioid overdoses reported so far this year in Manchester, 50% occurred in a home or residence, 16% happened in a public building or area and 21% were in vehicles or in a roadway.
Just 3% took place in a hotel or motel.
In 23% of the overdoses, a bystander or member of the public administered Narcan before EMS personnel arrived.
Year to date, 41% of individuals involved in suspected opioid overdoses in the Queen City gave no fixed address or said they were homeless; 45% gave Manchester as their home address.
Manchester ‘strike teams’
Drug users are warned to not use alone and to have Narcan readily available. In New Hampshire they can seek addiction treatment to prevent death by calling the Doorway program at 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night.
Anna Thomas, Manchester’s health director, received approval from city aldermen this week for a new job classification for her department, setting the stage for the deployment of overdose prevention “strike teams.”
The new overdose prevention outreach workers will be hired and activated on a part-time hourly or per diem basis to provide “on-call rapid response services to overdose spikes and fatalities” as needed. The positions are covered entirely by grant funding, Thomas said.
According to Thomas, these overdose prevention outreach workers will be deployed as “strike teams” that will rapidly respond to overdose spikes and fatalities on an on-call basis, using a weekly hot spot mapping and data dashboard created by the Manchester Police Department.
Stawasz supports the plan.
“It’s great. Any tool that we can put in the tool box is a good thing,” Stawasz said. “We are getting really good at looking at data. We share with Manchester police and the fire department. We meet on a biweekly basis to comb through that data and talk about trends.”