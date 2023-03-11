Casa fundraiser1

At CASA New Hampshire’s fundraiser Saturday for volunteer child advocates, the revelers at New England’s Tap House Grille were too numerous to count and the day’s crowning event — the beer stein hoist — was about to come to a head.

Four men and one woman stood with arms outstretched, gripping heavy glass steins filled with water. Wrists quivered. Sweat glistened on foreheads. Teammates and onlookers chanted, “No thumbs on top!” “Breathe! Breathe!” “He’s shaking! He’s shaking!”