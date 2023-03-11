During the On Tap for CASA fundraising event held for the organization at New England’s Tap House Grille in Hooksett Saturday, event planning committee members, from left, Katie Allard of Allenstown, Catherine Curtis of Chester, and Cynthia Walker of New Boston discuss what CASA means to them.
During the On Tap for CASA fundraiser at New England’s Tap House Grille in Hooksett on Saturday, the stein-hoisting event had five rounds. In the first round, from left, are Chris Lanctot of New Boston, of team Barstool Bandits, Becky Doherty of Nashua of team Trouble Makers, Dylan Matthews of Portsmouth of Wormtown Brewery, Darrin Standish of Manchester of team Harvey Longchamp, and Damien Gagnon of Manchester of team NHD. Gagnon won that round.
During the On Tap for CASA fundraising event held for the organization at New England’s Tap House Grille in Hooksett Saturday, event planning committee members, from left, Katie Allard of Allenstown, Catherine Curtis of Chester, and Cynthia Walker of New Boston discuss what CASA means to them.
At CASA New Hampshire’s fundraiser Saturday for volunteer child advocates, the revelers at New England’s Tap House Grille were too numerous to count and the day’s crowning event — the beer stein hoist — was about to come to a head.
Four men and one woman stood with arms outstretched, gripping heavy glass steins filled with water. Wrists quivered. Sweat glistened on foreheads. Teammates and onlookers chanted, “No thumbs on top!” “Breathe! Breathe!” “He’s shaking! He’s shaking!”
After seconds bled into minutes, Damien Gagnon emerged as victor — of the first round.
“It was a mind challenge,” said the Queen City resident, whose job includes hoisting beer kegs at New Hampshire Distributors in Manchester. “Trust me, my arm hurts. Don’t know if I’ll make the next round, but I’ll give it a shot. It’s for a great cause,” he said. “Anything that helps with kids.”
For those gathered — 25 teams of up to 10 people — raising $80,000 for CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, was a campaign driven by heart, and a pressing cause.
Between July 2021 and June 2022, CASA NH advocates served 1,536 children who experienced abuse and neglect, referred by the New Hampshire courts and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Division of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF). In those 12 months, 642 volunteer advocates donated 89,866 hours and traveled 518,368 miles.
“Advocates are often the only constant adult presence in a child’s life,” said Erica Thoits, community relations director for the Manchester-based nonprofit. “We have a lot of infants who are born substance-exposed. Some kids have seen their parents overdose and die.”
Sometimes, the oldest child becomes ‘parentified’ or tasked with caring for younger siblings. “It’s a tough time right now. The pandemic combined with the opioid epidemic has been an awful perfect storm.”
CASA NH works to recruit and train 150 to 200 new volunteers each year, said Thoits, as demand grows and more cases last longer because of the complexity and severity of the issues involved. Started in 2017, then suspended during COVID, this was the first On Tap for CASA since 2019.
For Cynthia Walker of New Boston, a personal trainer who spent part of her childhood in foster care, becoming a CASA advocate in 2020 was a personal mission. Her son was getting older and she could commit to the two years of weekly check-ins and meeting children at their activities and foster homes to ensure their safety and well-being.
“I wasn’t interested in adopting children, but I still wanted to help them out,” Walker said. “It always tugs at your heartstrings.”
Through training and support from CASA’s lawyers and staff, “You learn to separate the head and the heart, knowing that it’s for the good of the child,” Walker said.
The relationships between volunteers and children does not include mentoring, but does require establishing trust, understanding what the children’s lives are like and seeing that their health and educational needs are met.
Advocates testify in closed court sessions and file reports for judges to review, which includes their observations and recommendations. The goal, Thoits said, is to keep a child in a safe and stable home, ideally with their parents or another family if that’s prudent and possible.
Catherine Curtis of Chester, a paralegal at McLane Middleton, CASA’s biggest benefactor at the fundraiser, volunteers on the On Tap for CASA event committee because she doesn’t have time to be an advocate. “Kids are just so innocent and the stuff they have to go through is just so crazy.”
“We’re all in this together for a good cause. For me, it’s very personal,” said Katie Allard of Allenstown, a legal administrative assistant at McLane Middleton, who said she experienced abuse at home as a child.
“Every child deserves to feel comfort — and safe,” said Laurie-Ann Lovegay of Manchester. “The fact that advocates give children a voice and say what they think is right for them is very important work.”
By 6 p.m. Saturday, halfway through the event, On Tap for CASA had raised $55,000 toward its $80,000 goal.