Two Manchetser aldermen's Facebook posts about Tuesday's Black Lives Matter demonstration have drawn outrage.
Black Lives Matter Manchester, the group that organized two peaceful protests in Manchester on Saturday and Tuesday, posted screenshots of the posts to their Facebook page.
At-large alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur wrote that he thought violent protests against Manchester police had been planned for Tuesday. "Go ahead make their day. This isn't the Minneapolis cops that allowed their precinct to be burned down."
A commenter wrote he wanted protesters cleared out of the city, "however necessary."
"big ol plow truck," suggested Ward 8 alderman Michael Porter.
The post has been shared nearly 200 times as of 2:30 p.m. Facebook commenters expressed outrage at the aldermen's posts. Some posted the phone numbers and home addresses of the aldermen.
Levasseur and Porter did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon. Levasseur has deleted the posts from his Facebook page.
"This is how our local representatives behave, WE MUST VOTE OUT IGNORANCE," Black Lives Matter Manchester posted with the screenshots.
Porter's and Levasseur's terms run through 2021.