ANTISEMITISM

People embrace and pray at a memorial in front of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a gunman killed 11 people Oct. 27, 2018. 

 Salwan Georges/Washington Post

Longtime watchdogs of antisemitism say there is nothing new about the kinds of derogatory comments about Jews that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, former president Donald Trump, sundry far-right political candidates and others have made in recent weeks.

But what has struck some experts is how blatant the comments about Jews are at a time when incidents of harassment, vandalism and violence against them have been at their highest levels since at least the 1970s. Recent data already showed that a majority of American Jews fear violence against them.