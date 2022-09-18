Massachusetts has become a hotbed of organized hate group and white supremacist activity, following a summer when white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the streets of Boston on the Fourth of July, and scores of incidents of organized racist activity have taken place across the state.

A state hotline established for reporting hate crimes and hate group activity has already received 160 calls, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, who set up the service following a neo-Nazi gathering near a drag queen book reading in Boston.