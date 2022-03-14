Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance want to convert the vacant Hallsville School building into a mixed-use facility serving everyone from children to seniors, but there’s a catch.
The proposal hinges on the city gifting the building and associated parcels — appraised at $4.4 million in 2017 — to organizers at no cost.
Staff in the city’s assessing and planning departments recommend aldermen hold off on granting the request immediately, until potential interest in the property can be gauged. Meanwhile, at least one alderman has expressed support for the plan.
The aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings will discuss the proposal Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall.
In a letter to aldermen, Southern New Hampshire Services Executive Director and former Nashua mayor Donnalee Lozeau says the project would include the Child Advocacy Center and Granite State Children’s Alliance, 20 units of elderly housing, an early child development classroom and/or a Head Start classroom. Lozeau said organizers plan to keep the existing gymnasium available for public use, along with a small playground.
“The Hallsville School location and building are ideally suited for a joint venture that we believe will support the community in many ways,” Lozeau wrote. “We hope you will agree that this proposal is a unique blend of multi-generational services that will be good neighbors and will continue to be of significant benefit to the neighborhood and the city of Manchester.”
Lozeau said the city’s next steps are “critical” to the future of the project.
“Our ask of the city is to be a partner in this remarkable project by providing this building at no cost to the project,” she wrote. “We ask this because of the unprecedented cost of construction and materials that we are faced with.”
Current estimates for the project come in at $8 million minimum, Lozeau wrote.
“With that said, I would like to make clear we have no intention of asking for city funding,” Lozeau writes. “We currently pay a payment in lieu of taxes for our elderly housing sites and would expect to do the same for this new elderly housing.”
The Granite State Children’s Alliance operates the Child Advocacy Center in Manchester, serving approximately 300 children and caregivers each year, 67% of whom are Manchester residents according to Joy Barrett, the nonprofit’s executive director.
The CAC is designed to be a child and family-friendly, victim-centric setting for joint investigations and forensic interviews of child victims of crime.
Barrett says the organization’s current space at 960 Auburn St. is no longer suitable, because of the high volume of cases referred to CAC annually.
“The current location also does not permit for expansion of essential healing services, which includes on-site specialized medical evaluations and mental, behavioral health assessment and treatment services,” Barrett said.
The proposal calls for the CAC to occupy a 2,000-square-foot outbuilding in the rear of the Hallsville School building, where a modular classroom was once located.
The space would include two forensic interview suites, onsite mental/behavioral health suite and specialized medical office, CAC staff offices and workspaces for law enforcement partners.
Next steps
City ordinances says all surplus property must be disposed of by public sale “unless the Board of Mayor and Aldermen find that the disposition of the property by other means is in the best interest of the city, is required by justice, or if other good reason exists.”
After reviewing the proposal the city’s senior planner, Jeffrey Belanger, recommends aldermen either issue a request for proposals to develop the property or advertise it for public sale to gauge interest in the site.
“Although the uses of the property proposed by the request are undoubtedly needed by the city, at this time, we do not know that the request offers the best outcome that the market may produce,” Belanger in a memo to aldermen.
“The request does not offer a payment for the property and does not offer a contractual guarantee that the property would be used as described in the request for a minimum amount of time. An RFP or public sale may result in offers that combine equally needed uses with payments, guarantees, or other benefits that exceed what is offered by the request.”
Ward 7 Alderman Mary Sullivan Heath said she supports the proposal.
“I have heard from many of my constituents in the area surrounding Hallsville School and they are under the assumption that the school would be repurposed for elderly housing and early childhood programs,” Heath wrote in an email. “This is exactly what is needed — housing and early childhood programs — for that area of Ward 7.”
A decommissioning ceremony was held at Hallsville Elementary School over the summer, commemorating the school’s long educational tradition in the Queen City.
The final bell rang at Hallsville last June, 130 years after it opened. Former Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt recommended the school be closed as part of his Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Hallsville reported the smallest student population among all city elementary schools last school year, counting 238 students in the fall of 2020.
Students were moved this fall to Jewett Street Elementary or Southside Middle School.
The building is located in a community of tightly packed single and multi family homes in an east Manchester neighborhood. Elliot Hospital and the city Public Works Department are within walking distance.