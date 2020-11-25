Manchester lost an indoor location for a winter homeless shelter on Wednesday when the downtown building it had planned to lease was abruptly sold, less than 24 hours after city officials announced they had a deal on the building.
The sale means the city has yet to secure a spot for a location that officials say is needed for more than 300 homeless people who will be sleeping outside this winter. On Tuesday, Manchester city officials backed away from using the JFK ice arena for a temporary shelter, after the owner of 77 Pearl St. offered to lease the building.
But it was sold overnight, according to a statement issued by Mayor Joyce Craig, Fire Chief Dan Goonan and Maria Devlin, the president of Families in Transition-New Horizons.
"We are appalled this happened the day before Thanksgiving, and at a time when people in our community are suffering and are in desperate need of emergency shelter," the statement reads.
According to the statement, the property was sold to a neighboring owner, who wanted to ensure that no homeless people would occupy the Pearl Street building.
The two buildings to either side of the office building belong to companies controlled by Ben Gamache, a Manchester commercial real estate investor, according to online tax and business-listing websites.
A text message left for Gamache was not returned. A telephone message left for the agent listing the property, Mike Reed of Stebbins Commercial Properties, was not returned.
On Tuesday night, Craig was expected to bring a proposal for the JFK ice arena to aldermen. But she said details were being worked out on another property.
The Stebbins website lists the two-story 10,000-square-foot building at 77 Pearl St. as available for lease but not sale. It sits at the corner of Pearl and Chestnut streets and was most recently used by the Neurodevelopmental Institute of New Hampshire, a treatment center for children. The property is valued at $613,000 for tax purposes.
The rejection marks the fourth location that the city has publicly sought. The state of New Hampshire has turned the city down for three sites: the Sununu Youth Services Center, the National Guard Amory and the National Guard Armory parking lot.
Meanwhile, the mayor's office released a list with 17 specific locations. Still under consideration or deemed viable are Central High School and the American Legion building on Brook Street. It said costs would be too high for a large tent.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced shelters to reduce their density while throwing some people on the margins out of work and into homelessness. Officials have been scrambling to find a winter shelter, and last week state officials cleared a high-profile camp of some 70 people who were living on the state-owned Hillsborough County courthouse property.