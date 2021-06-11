The Attorney General blocked a request by racial justice activists on the governor’s police accountability commission who wanted to meet to discuss how pending legislation might impact the commission’s recommendations, saying he thought the issue was beyond the group’s purview.
The Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency (LEACT) started meeting less than a month after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 sparked nationwide protests, including among the largest demonstrations New Hampshire has seen in years. The commission issued recommendations at the end of the summer, including recommendations that police and other law enforcement officers receive training on implicit bias and unconscious bias.
A legislative proposal known as the “divisive” concepts bill prohibits training that teaches that “(a)n individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
But that’s part of what “implicit bias” training addresses, said James McKim, president of the Manchester NAACP, and that training has already been adopted widely.
“The language of the bill is very vague,” McKim said. Could a police department or the New Hampshire State Police run afoul of the bill’s language by holding the implicit bias training recommended by the commission?
Joseph Lascaze, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, asked Attorney General John Formella to convene a meeting of the Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency commission to discuss if the legislation would undermine the commission’s recommendations, and potentially vote to take a stand against the legislation.
“Given the overwhelming strong support among LEACT members for this training on implicit bias, I am hopeful that the LEACT commission will stand in unity against this provision, which damages efforts to create meaningful training aimed at repairing and improving the relationship between law enforcement and the communities of color they serve,” Lascaze wrote in an email to Formella and other commission members.
The Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion recommended the governor act against the legislation in a letter earlier this month, out of concern that it is a form of censorship, and noted that it could undermine the police accountability commission’s work.
In an email to the commission members, Formella said he did not think convening the commission to discuss the bill language would be in the commission’s scope. He said the diversity and inclusion commission’s scope was broader, so it was appropriate for that body to address the issue.
Formella said he also disagreed with the idea that the bill language would have an effect on implicit bias training.
“I think it is also important for me to note that in my view, the referenced language currently in the budget would not inhibit or have a detrimental impact on the implementation of any of the Commission’s recommendations,” Formella wrote.
Asked about the exchange, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office declined to comment further.
McKim said he felt Formella had stifled a valuable debate.
“We really just want an opportunity to discuss it,” McKim said.”