The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth’s board chair has resigned after saying he received backlash for his personal social media posts.
“I don’t know if I would call this cancel culture, but it is not too far from it,” Innis said. “I will not be silenced.”
On Monday night, city councilors in Portsmouth voted 7-2 to pass an ordinance that requires the use of face coverings when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. That includes outside locations.
Prior to the vote, the chamber’s chief, Valerie Rochon, urged the council to enact the mask ordinance on behalf of businesses which are part of the organization.
Innis tweeted after her statements that he would not be visiting the city of Portsmouth “until the insanity ends.”
Innis went on to say that outdoor mask mandates are an overreach.
“Good thing we are still pretending that this is a horrible pandemic, when we have done everything we were told to do back in March. We did our part. When will the government do its part and give us back our freedom?” Innis asked.
Chamber officials said in a statement that they “carefully communicate the ideals the organization embraces as a whole, and ask that our leadership do the same.”
“We will continue to work toward creating a positive business climate for the community and to fostering respectful discourse,” a statement issued by Martha Sullivan of Sullivan Communications said.
Named chairman three months ago, the former Republican state senator is a professor of hospitality management and marketing at the University of New Hampshire. He has been openly critical of the mask policies there, referring to the town and campus as the “People’s Republic of Durham.”
Monte Bohanan of the Music Hall will assume the position of acting chair at the chamber.