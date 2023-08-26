March on Washington 60th anniversary
Meaghan Dunn reads the names of the enslaved during ceremonies marking the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in Portsmouth at the African Burial Ground on Saturday.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

PORTSMOUTH — Roughly 70 people marched from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burial Ground on Saturday to commemorate an American history milestone that remains compelling and dear to many hearts: the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.

They listened to an impassioned reading of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. They stood in a circle, held hands and sang, “We Shall Overcome.”