PORTSMOUTH — Roughly 70 people marched from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burial Ground on Saturday to commemorate an American history milestone that remains compelling and dear to many hearts: the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.
They listened to an impassioned reading of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. They stood in a circle, held hands and sang, “We Shall Overcome.”
Nearby, eight bronze silhouettes of unnamed African slaves who died in America’s making bore their own inscribed messages, reminders of the work that remains to be done: “I stand for those who feel anger. I stand for those who were treated unjustly.”
Many of the participants were older than 70. Five who had been at the original march six decades ago wore homemade corsages.
“It’s about history. It’s a reminder. Were the things they marched for back then accomplished? Has the work been completed? To me the evidence is clearly no,” Rev. Robert H. Thompson, head of the Seacoast chapter of the NAACP, said Friday before the event. “This is a marker in a long progression in fighting for the best of America. We need more aspirational Americans who are working to realize and manifest an America that’s worthy of our highest aspirations.”
Craig Gay, 42, of Kittery said at Saturday’s march and ceremony, “I feel I need to be here to stand up for people who cannot be here to stand up for themselves. It’s clear that we have a lot to do” including in areas of economic and political justice. “It’s important to celebrate and commemorate those who fought for justice in the past, and those who fight today.”
Judith Rubenstein of Portsmouth was barely five when her family attended the march in 1963. At Saturday’s event she choked back tears, remembering when her father, a rabbi and civil rights activist, was arrested at a demonstration at a hotel in 1964.
Rev. King’s life and message, plus her father’s legacy, remain guiding principles, she said. “I’m a think globally, act locally person. There’s definitely work still to be done.”
“Some things have changed. Some things haven’t,” said Portsmouth resident Peter Cass, who was 15 when he attended the march. “We need to recognize and re-energize.”
Cass recalled segregated restrooms in the South. Today “you still see segregated schools, not only by race but by socio-economic forces. Poverty is going up, and poverty is a social injustice.”
Barrington residents Doug Bogen and Karolina Bodner held signs: “Time to Renew the Dream” and “Make U.S. Kind to All,” which they carry to peaceful demonstrations, including for Black Lives Matter.
Bogen, who was raised as a Quaker, said he’s had a lifelong concern for civil rights. Today that includes raising collective outrage at police shootings and brutality. “African Americans (bear) the brunt of it,” he said, but injustice also includes housing and health care.
Bodner, 77, grew up in Manchester “in a Polish family in a Greek neighborhood in a French city. My mother said no matter how hard life was for her, it was so much harder for people of color. That’s still true today,” she said.
Bodner, who taught third and fourth grade in Somersworth, said she remains deeply concerned about the poor health and mortality rate for people of color, particularly mothers and babies. “It’s so sad to see us going backwards.”
Nancy Luken, 78, of Dover went to the 1963 march from her summer job as a typist at the Pentagon, with little awareness of civil rights after growing up in suburban Virginia. The crowd “was incredibly diverse. I was motivated to get out of a hypocritical racist environment and felt liberated to be there,” she said
Her adopted Black daughter is now 35. Luken still witnesses racial injustices that cause her grief and pain. “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” she said. “The injustice is everywhere and the contempt for people who care about it is everywhere.”
Gina Bowker, program coordinator for the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, said the event offered a time to reflect on what remains to be accomplished.
Racism may be more subtle today, but African Americans still experience microaggressions daily in jokes, slurs, unthinking remarks, exclusion and sideways glances.
“In some ways we’ve improved. In some ways we’ve fallen behind. If Dr. King were here today, I think his message would be: ‘Why am I still saying the same message? Why haven’t we moved forward the same ways we wanted to 60 years ago?’”
At the beginning of 2023, businesses and homes in Portsmouth belonging to people of color were vandalized, she said. “That’s one way racism is around us every day.”
“A lot of the things they marched on back then are back now,” said Jerri Anne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail. She cited the U.S. Supreme Court striking down affirmative action, and laws that limit ways to vote.
“Race relations are what they are right now, and not much has changed. There’s still the belief among some that Black folks are ‘not as good’ as White folks,” said Boggis. “We’re still living in hope that we can all live together…hoping for that unity, that one America where people are not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
People still subscribe to the notion of New Hampshire being one of the whitest states, said Boggis, but the state is changing. “We see fear when we talk about the browning of America. There’s a fear of people losing what they have. We have to be a state and nation that lives up to equality and justice for all. We have to build understanding. We have to build those bridges.”