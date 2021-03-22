More than $100,000 is in the bank within the first 10 days of the Portsmouth Together 200 Challenge.
The initiative launched March 11 and is intended to help arts and hunger programs get through the spring and into the summer season. Restaurants will also benefit from the fundraising.
Cathartes and XSS Hotels have partnered with Cross Roads House, Take Out Hunger, Gather, The Music Hall, 3S Artspace, Prescott Park Arts Festival, Seacoast Repertory Theatre, as well as Portsmouth Music and Arts Center to challenge the Portsmouth community to raise at least $200,000.
The real estate developers have pledged $100,000 in matching funds toward the efforts.
On Monday, it was announced that $50,552 had been raised. With matching contributions, that means $101,104 for the cause.
“We are extremely optimistic as we hopefully near the end of COVID and its negative effects on the local arts and restaurant community and the exacerbation of hunger,” said Jeff Johnston of Cathartes.