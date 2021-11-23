LACONIA -- After getting approval from the Zoning Board of Adjustment earlier this month, a proposed cold-weather shelter moves on to the Planning Board in January for a change-of-use permit.
Meeting on Nov. 15, the ZBA voted 5-0 in favor of a special exception sought by the Isaiah 61 Café at 100 New Salem St.
The café is a mission of Dave and Dawn Longval of Sanbornton, and according to its website, is a place where people can take a shower, do laundry, store their belongings “and rest in a peaceful atmosphere, filled with worship music, prayer, video Bible studies and fellowship.”
The café also provides free breakfasts and lunches Monday through Friday.
In the ZBA application, Dawn Longval observed that while there are two existing shelters in Laconia, both require “continued sobriety” of anyone staying in them. Operating seasonally from December to March, the Isaiah 61 Café shelter would be a “low barrier” shelter, she said, and provide people working through substance abuse a warm place to stay.
The shelter would be supervised and its overnight guests would have to put their belonging in lockers to prevent use of alcohol or drugs. The idea for such a shelter was promoted last year by the City of Laconia, Longval said, who with her ZBA application submitted letter from two nearby property owners who said they supported the shelter at the Isaiah 61 Café.
At the ZBA public hearing, however, several people raised concerns about the shelter, noting that some people who go to the café now are loitering and being disruptive at adjacent and nearby properties, according to draft minutes from the ZBA meeting.
One owner said homeless people were discarding needles and using his New Salem Street property as a latrine, while a businessman from Beacon Street West told the ZBA that people were using intravenous drugs in his restroom and outside his building.
Dawn Longval, in her application to the Planning Board, wrote that 1,000 square feet of the café’s total of 8,000 square feet would be used for the shelter.