LACONIA — Protesters gathered downtown Monday to call for state Rep. Dawn Johnson to resign for having posted a link on her Twitter page to a white supremacist article described as racist and anti-Semitic.
The article alleged that Brian Kemp, who is Georgia’s Republican governor, was one of the “riggers” of an election theft in the Peach State. Kemp’s head was superimposed onto a crude caricature of a Black man holding a gun standing next to a caricature of a Jewish man demanding rent money.
“If you’re a Jew, it’s ugly, it’s awful,” said Laconia resident Lois Kissen, who was one of about two dozen protesters outside Laconia Public Library on Monday morning.
She said the image is so offensive that she has asked that it not be disseminated further.
Johnson, through her attorney Norm Silber, said she has no plans to resign but acknowledged that she made a mistake last Thursday by sharing something whose source she was unfamiliar with. Silber said she promptly removed it and apologized.
“There is absolutely no reason for Dawn to resign from any offices to which she has been elected by the voters,” Silber said in e-mail.
Johnson, a first-term GOP lawmaker, also serves on the Laconia School Board.
Gov. Chris Sununu, while not calling for any action against Johnson, has said that “Regardless of political party, we must condemn antisemitism and racism in all forms. These comments are repugnant and appalling.”
Kissen, who is Jewish, said she knows Johnston can’t be removed from either of her elected offices, but hopes that pressure can be brought to bear on Johnson “to say no more.”
In the hours before she shut down both her Twitter and Facebook pages last Friday, Johnson posted this on Facebook:
“I want to apologize for a post I did the other day,” wrote Johnson, adding, “I have removed as the report as it came from a source I do not agree with and thanks to a couple of people showed me (sic).”
“I apologize again,” she summed up, “and will in the future look at the source closer before sharing content.”
Carlos Cardona, chairman of the Laconia Democratic Committee and a former member of the Laconia School Board, said Johnson should not get the benefit of the doubt about posting something without knowing where it came from.
“I’m 30 years old,” whereas Johnson is much older still, he said, and from life experience alone she should know about white supremacists and their philosophies.
Silber, a Republican state representative from Gilford and Johnson’s colleague on the Belknap County Delegation, said Johnson had received critical emails and phone calls.
Some of them said Silber, “have been of a threatening and harassing nature, both to her and to her family, including threats of coming to her home to confront her.”
They appear to originate from outside New Hampshire and have been referred to the FBI for investigation, he said.