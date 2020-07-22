After a racist rant by a former Nashua radio host livestreamed on Facebook, the community continues to rally around the incident's victims.
“They really held their composure throughout the incident,” said Jeff Rutstein, about the workers from Morin’s Landscaping who were berated by Dianna Ploss earlier this month for speaking Spanish while planting trees outside a Main Street restaurant.
In the video, Ploss repeatedly told the landscapers, "It is America... You should be speaking English." The following day, WSMN radio in Nashua canceled Ploss’ show.
Rutstein, who lives in Hudson, organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the landscaping crew.
When he reached out to Morin’s, the company said it greatly appreciated the gesture but was unable to accept the money.
After corresponding with some of the donors, Rutstein decided to give the money to a local charity -- Soel Sistas, LLC in Nashua. So far, about $1,700 has been raised.
“Her funds are a little low at this point,” Rutstein said of Kendra Smith, who operates Soel Sistas.
Her company was founded in 2019 as a catering and meal prep service. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Soel Sistas has started a Feed the Kids service that provides free meals to inner-city youth and other children in the region who are hungry.
Smith prepares dinners for more than 100 children two or three times a week at a personal cost of $300 each week. The meals are distributed at four locations throughout the city.
Learningshe was in need of funds to continue her meal distribution, Rutstein said it seemedan appropriate use of the donations.
“It is good that something positive came out of this unfortunate incident,” he said.
An event is being planned for 2:30 p.m. on July 30 outside 212 Main St., where Smith will receive a check for the donations.
"I want to spread love instead of hate," donor Mary Boulanger commented on the GoFundMe page.
Anyone interested in contributing may go to https://bit.ly/2OPtq3D.