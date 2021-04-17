Town meeting voters in Raymond last month sent a message to any businesses that might someday want to manufacture, sell or promote marijuana products: You are not welcome here.
Residents narrowly approved two new zoning ordinances prohibiting commercial activities and signs related to marijuana. The southern New Hampshire town of about 10,000 residents is apparently the first community in the state to pass such a ban.
Town meeting voters in Meredith voted to table a similar article in 2020.
The Raymond vote came just weeks after a bill to legalize marijuana use for adults 21 and older died in the House, leaving New Hampshire an island of prohibition surrounded by states that have legalized recreational use. But proponents of the ban said it was important to act even though recreational use is not legal here.
“This was really a very proactive prevention message that we were ahead of the game, trying to send a message to the state and to the government that the majority of people don’t want this in their community,” said Celeste Clark, executive director of Raymond Coalition for Youth, the prevention organization that drafted and promoted the two petition warrant articles.
Both articles were recommended by the town planning board.
The coalition organized a public awareness campaign, and members of its youth action group helped gather signatures for the warrant articles.
“We knew it was going to be a battle going in,” she said.
The proposals ignited a vigorous, sometimes rancorous, debate on social media, and the vote was close.
A ban on commercial signs depicting marijuana plants passed 638-547. An article to prohibit commercial activities, including cultivation, testing, manufacturing and retail businesses, passed 613-572.
Clark admits she was a bit surprised when both articles passed.
“I was biting my fingernails waiting for the results to come in,” she said. “It was quite a celebration.”
Jacci Reynolds, a sophomore at Raymond High School and a member of RCFY’s youth action group, said she’s proud that her town voted for the ban.
“I was glad to see that a lot of parents are still concerned about these kinds of activities,” she said.
She’s not really worried about adult use, she said. “I’m concerned about how it’s going to impact our youth,” she said.
Allowing commercialization of marijuana “normalizes it more and it makes it less stigmatized for children,” Reynolds said. “Just like alcohol is so mainstream, so a lot of kids think it’s OK to have a beer.”
States that have legalized recreational use of marijuana typically allow local communities to decide whether to allow commercial activities. In some states, it’s an opt-in process; in others, marijuana-related businesses are allowed unless communities specifically vote to prohibit them.
The Raymond coalition wasn’t taking any chances. The town meeting vote bans any marijuana-related businesses by zoning ordinance if marijuana is ever legalized.
“We were trying to get ahead of the curve on that,” Clark said.
Last October, Vermont lawmakers voted to create a regulated cannabis market, and the state’s Republican governor, Phil Scott, let the measure become law without his signature.
Local communities have to opt in before such businesses are allowed, and 30% of tax revenues from commercial activities will go to education and prevention efforts.
Matt Simon, senior legislative analyst for the Marijuana Policy Project, said his organization is fine with communities choosing to opt out of allowing retail activities.
“It’s important that legalization be a statewide policy,” Simon said. “When it comes to determining what businesses will operate, that traditionally has been a local decision.”
However, the group believes the default should be that commercial activity is legal and communities can vote to opt out if they choose, he said, as Raymond pre-emptively did.
“We would prefer it to be decided by voters rather than by a few prohibitionists who happen to be on the city council,” he said.
In neighboring Maine, Simon said, communities have to opt in to retail sales. “That’s part of why the rollout has been pretty slow in Maine,” he said.
Popular in polls
The Raymond coalition’s Clark said a lot of misinformation was circulating on social media in the weeks before town meeting.
Many residents seemed unaware that New Hampshire already has a therapeutic cannabis program — or that the state had decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2017, she said.
“One of the first things we hear a lot is that people are sitting in jail because of marijuana,” she said. “That’s just not true.”
She said correcting some of the misinformation was part of the impetus for the warrant articles.
“Obviously the first goal was to pass it and have the amendments on the books, but the second goal was to really raise awareness to the community about what the facts were,” Clark said.
“If we could walk away with that, we were going to walk away with a win.”
Two years ago, the Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, found that more than two-thirds of respondents favor legalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal recreational use.
While Democrats (78%) and independents (74%) were more likely to favor legalization, a majority of Republicans (56%) also supported it.
Of those who responded, 80% said if marijuana were legalized, they approved of it being sold at licensed retail outlets and taxed at levels similar to alcohol or tobacco.
Clark doesn’t believe such polls reflect what most people in New Hampshire support for their communities.
“Now we have this (vote in Raymond) to say the majority does not want this, at least in the one community that went to the voters and asked,” she said.
Possible backfire
The Marijuana Policy Project’s Simon contends that banning marijuana-related businesses can backfire.
After Prohibition was repealed, he said, many states continued to ban alcohol sales. There are still dry towns and counties in other parts of the country, he said.
“No big surprise, that’s where you still have a lot of moonshining and things that don’t exist in other places,” he said.
Simon offers the same argument when it comes to legalizing adult use of marijuana.
“If you want to maintain the illicit, unregulated market, ban retail sales and that will certainly help,” he said.
“The irony for me is the same people who argue against having a cannabis store in their town will make the argument: ‘See, legislation hasn’t eliminated the black market.’ Well, no, if people have to drive over an hour to get to the nearest retail store, they’re going to continue doing what they’ve been doing,” Simon said.
In states that legalize marijuana, Simon said, his group would like to see most municipalities allow regulated sales “in part because we want all adults to have safe, legal access to lab-tested cannabis, and in part because it’s one of the keys to successfully transitioning from illicit markets to regulated markets.”
But Raymond student Reynolds has a different concern. ”If we’re legalizing it for adults, a lot of adults will have it readily available in their homes,” she said.
And kids who see their parents using marijuana will think it’s safe, she said.
There’s already a lot of peer pressure to try vaping and marijuana, Reynolds said.
“Right now a lot of the popular kids are smoking weed,” she said. “Even on their social media, they’re posting about it.”
“A lot of these kids are losing their youth and their health just to seem cool and fit in with everyone else,” she said. “Giving away their physical health for some social image.”
“This is really concerning the health of our children in our community,” she said.