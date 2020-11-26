The Manchester real estate investor who upended the city’s plans for a winter homeless shelter said he is in talks with the city to use portions of a mill building as a winter shelter.
Ben Gamache contacted a Union Leader reporter shortly after UnionLeader.com identified him as the likely buyer of 77 Pearl St., a vacant office building the city had hoped to use for a winter shelter.
Gamache said that he will donate use of 10,000 square feet of space during the winter months. The space is at 21 West Auburn St., a sprawling mill across Auburn Street from Market Basket.
“All they have to do is just staff it and do whatever they have to do to handle the homeless who are going to be there,” Gamache said.
Gamache spoke to a reporter just hours after Mayor Joyce Craig, Fire Chief Dan Goonan and the president of Families in Transition/New Horizons said their deal to lease 77 Pearl St. had fallen apart after a neighbor purchased the property, apparently because he did not want homeless people near his buildings.
Gamache controls companies that own the buildings on either side of 77 Pearl St. Gamache said he has wanted the building since it was last sold and did not know it was on the market until he heard about plans for the homeless shelter.
He said he is developing a plan for the neighborhood and he needs the building.
He said he plans to meet with city officials on Friday to discuss details of his offer.
“I understand about the homeless. I get it,” he said.
His offer is the latest in a fast-moving effort to find a shelter for an estimated 350 people living outside. On Tuesday, Manchester aldermen were expected to consider using the JFK ice arena.
But officials put that off with hopes for leasing the Pearl Street site. On Wednesday morning, Craig’s office said the building had been abruptly sold. In a statement, Craig, Goonan and FiT president Maria Devlin said they were deeply appalled that the building sold the day before Thanksgiving when people are in desperate need of emergency shelter.
Earlier this month, three sites had been rejected for a shelter. The state of New Hampshire has turned the city down for three sites: the Sununu Youth Services Center, the National Guard Armory and the National Guard Armory parking lot.
Meanwhile, the mayor's office released a list with 17 specific locations. Still under consideration or deemed viable are Central High School and the American Legion building on Brook Street. It said costs would be too high for a large tent at JFK.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced shelters to reduce their density while throwing some people on the margins out of work and into homelessness. Officials have been scrambling to find a winter shelter, and last week state officials cleared a high-profile camp of some 70 people who were living on the state-owned Hillsborough County courthouse property.