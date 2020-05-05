Recovery-friendly workplaces in New Hampshire are trying to help stressed employees stay sober during the COVID-19 pandemic as the temptation to drink or use drugs is great and many people are spending a large past of their day at home.
Emmett Soldati is the owner and founder of Teatotaller Tea House in Somersworth. The business does not serve alcohol and describes itself as a refuge for queer and transgender people who are sober and sober-curious.
Soldati said much of the world is “recovery unfriendly” and work can be a refuge for some people. For those who are on their path to long-term sobriety, unemployment during the pandemic could be a breaking point.
“Any change to their economic situation and their family life is just another opportunity for possible use or a breakdown of their network,” Soldati said of those working toward sobriety. “Employment is one of the safest places to stay connected.”
Soldati has been able to get three of his 10 employees back to work and has COVID-19 resources published on his website for other business leaders. The café will not open until at least 2021, but they are running twice-a-week bubble tea and monthly chai-curious services so people can get their most popular items delivered to their doors.
Genfoot America in Littleton has two plants and has installed computers at each location so employees can access their Alcoholics Anonymous and other recovery-based meetings online while on the clock.
Plant manager Mark Bonta said the company has not seen an increase in people asking for access to these recovery resources since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the fact that the number of confirmed cases in their region is low has helped them keep a positive atmosphere in the workplace.
Bonta said they check in with their employees in recovery, which is helpful to them during these stressful times.
“Especially on Fridays, we check in with them and remind them. We ask them, ‘Make sure you stay on the right path,’” Bonta said.
It is estimated that there are 60,000 New Hampshire residents who are in recovery from addiction. The Recovery Friendly Workforce Initiative in Concord recognizes that impaired productivity and employee absenteeism strain the state’s economy by $1.5 billion.
Samantha Lewandowski, a recovery-friendly workforce adviser, says they know businesses are facing additional strains due to COVID-19 but helping those with substance and alcohol use disorders is still a priority for those employers they work with.
Lewandowski said Soldati and Bonta have been advocates for recovery-friendly workplaces, and business owners who want to join the movement can rely upon them and others within their network for more information and support.
“There are quite a few things that are out there virtually and remotely now,” Lewandowski said.
Lewandowski said they work with over 250 organizations in the state as part of the recovery-friendly workforce initiative. Gov. Chris Sununu launched the initiative in 2018.