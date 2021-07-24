N ew Hampshire has enough rental assistance money to stave off an eviction crisis when a federal moratorium expires at the end of the month, but advocates worry the money has not been reaching the people who need help.
A surge in eviction filings in court is expected when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium ends on Aug. 1 — though the moratorium ended Friday in some states as a result of an appeals court ruling.
If tenants are able to access a part of the $200 million New Hampshire has received for rental aid, those filings do not have to result in evictions.
But the funding has yet to reach everyone in need, in part because of the time it takes to process an application, and because some of the people who could benefit from rental assistance are just finding out about the program.
Rental aid has benefited nearly everyone who has applied. As of July 2, 3,673 households received almost $24 million in aid — almost $7,000 on average — to help with rent and utility bills, according to state data.
“Dozens of our residents have taken advantage of the rental assistance program,” said Chris Schleyer, principal and head of property management at Elm Grove Companies, which owns about 1,500 apartments in New Hampshire.
Tenants have been able to get up to three months rent covered, and the process has been relatively smooth, Schleyer said.
The aid has helped tenants, of course, but Schleyer said it has also been a boon for landlords and property owners like Elm Grove, keeping apartments full and nearly all tenants paid up.
“The (eviction) moratorium would have been a real challenge for us otherwise,” he said.
Approval rates are high — almost 98% of applications are OK’d. One of the biggest challenges has been getting people to apply in the first place.
Almost 7,000 households have requested assistance, but thousands more more may need help.
An estimated 12,000 New Hampshire households are behind on rent, owing an average of $3,700, according to a rent debt dashboard maintained by the National Equity Atlas, a program of PolicyLink and the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California.
Schleyer said his company took a proactive approach, sending out forms to tenants who were behind on rent. The company is working with tenants and Community Action agencies to complete the applications.
But despite that and similar efforts, not everyone knows rental assistance is available.
When outreach workers like Martin Toe from the Granite State Organizing Project started going door-to-door in working-class neighborhoods this month, they found that many people they visited did not know help was available — and they met people who thought the promise of aid might be too good to be true.
The in-person visits inform and help build trust, said Hulda Suazo, an outreach worker with the project — more so than seeing a flier or online post about rental aid.
Another barrier, she said, is immigration status. Undocumented immigrants, or people who have undocumented family members, have been reluctant to apply for aid, Suazo said. She has been busy assuring people that their immigration status does not disqualify them from receiving assistance, as well as helping them complete the English-only form.
Processing still takes time
Rental assistance got off to a shaky start in 2020, with a lengthy application, lots of required documentation and little help for Community Action agencies, which administer the rental assistance program on the state’s behalf.
The application has been streamlined, and stimulus dollars are paying more people to process applications for aid — but the agencies are still inundated, said Candace Cappio Gebhart, paralegal and co-director of New Hampshire Legal Aid’s housing justice project.
Cappio Gebhart said some landlords are leery of giving information to the Community Action agencies, which has slowed some applications.
As of July 2, more than 3,200 households were still waiting for approval.
“The big question — no one knows the answer — is how likely is it landlords will wait to see what happens with those applications?” said Elliot Berry, a housing attorney with new Hampshire Legal Aid.
“Come the first week in August, you will see a major, major uptick in eviction filings,” Berry said. But that does not mean all of those cases — or even a majority — will go anywhere.
Berry is waiting to see how long landlords will be willing to wait for rental aid applications to be processed. The high rate of approvals for the funds gives him reason to hope. As of July 2, just 2% of applications have been denied.
“Most reasonable landlords will wait for that process to play out,” Berry said. If the landlord still files an eviction action while an aid application is pending, Berry said a judge could also choose to postpone hearings until the application is decided.
A bill awaiting action from Gov. Chris Sununu would prevent landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment if they have been approved for aid but have not received the money yet.
How to help long-term?
Elm Grove does plan to evict tenants next month, Schleyer said, if they are not able to pay rent or are not in line for rental assistance. But he said the availability of rental assistance means Elm Grove is going forward with only a handful of evictions. Out of 1,500 units owned by Elm Grove, Schleyer said, about six tenants behind on rent had not applied for assistance by mid-July.
Schleyer, who also sits on the state’s housing stability commission, said maintaining a robust rental aid program will help keep people in their homes.
“I don’t know how it gets funded over a long period of time,” he said. “But if the state could afford it, and the funds are there, it might be something valuable to continue to do indefinitely.”
And to prevent more homelessness, said Sarah Jane Knoy of the Granite State Organizing Project, New Hampshire needs more housing to deal with the shortage that has existed for years. She said cities and towns could push developers to include more affordable apartments, especially in exchange for zoning variances.
“People who need to move can’t find a place to go and rents have been trending higher,” Knoy said. “We have to be really creative, and do whatever we can to get new units in the pipeline as soon as possible.”