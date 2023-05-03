Manchester officials are looking at “multiple locations” for a daytime “engagement center” for homeless people and stressed that they have not identified a preferred site, after residents spoke out strongly against one rumored possibility.
During a presentation this week to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen by Director of Homeless Initiatives Adrienne Beloin, several residents raised objections to locating the center at the Elks Club building on Granite Street on the city’s West Side.
“We’re looking at multiple properties,” Beloin said. “When we do actually have a property confirmed, it will come back to this body and there will be a vote, and that will be a public conversation.”
“There is no set location,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.
“So far, there’s been no deposit put down, no signing, no purchase and sale?” asked Alderman Ed Sapienza.
“You would know because you would have to vote on it,” Beloin said.
Beloin said the city is reviewing “two or three” sites for the proposed center but declined to get into specifics about the possible locations. Officials confirmed that any discussion on the topic would appear on a posted agenda.
If a daytime homeless center were to open, officials say it would operate like one financed by Granite United Way that existed for about five years in the 2000s, providing meals and programs for the homeless. That center closed in 2015.
An engagement shelter would work to help people transition out of homelessness.
Reports earlier in the week identifying the Elks Club at 290 Granite St., across Second Street from Giorgio’s Ristorante & Bar, as a possible site generated comments and emails against any such plan.
Patrick Binder, president of Community Builders Construction, sent an email to aldermen saying “the blight of this project would be detrimental to business owners and families in the area.”
“Business owners such as myself are already experiencing the negative effects of (Board of Mayor and Aldermen) policies such as theft and vagrancy,” Binder wrote. “I expect the city to take zero responsibility for moving in more vagrants. There is a reason downtown or the north end are not being considered. It is rude at the least to foist this on West Manchester, especially without speaking with the neighbors first. This is the Stebbins Center fiasco all over again.”
Binder said data shows that providing food and housing subsidies, showers, toilets, blankets or tents is “merely enabling their destructive behavior.”
“We, the tax paying residents, did not hire you to destroy our city with these federally funded debacles,” Binder said. “I take this insult personally.”
Nearby concerns
Louis Calitz, a West Side resident, said he’s concerned for the safety of children and seniors concentrated around a possible daytime center on Granite Street.
“There are two nearby schools, one on the next block, and another a couple of blocks away, with many kids walking to school,” Calitz wrote. “There are a lot of seniors living in the high-rise on Granite and Main, and the Cashin Senior Center is just a couple of blocks away.
“Putting children and seniors in close proximity to drug addicts and mentally unstable people is a recipe for disaster. We don’t need to be reminded of the killing of an older city resident by a homeless person last year.”
Calitz pointed out the property is directly across the street from two restaurants, and their business will “suffer severely, maybe to the point of failure, if homeless people are a fixture on the surrounding streets.”
“Destroying people’s livelihood is wrong, and not only affects the business owners, it affects the community that depends on them for jobs and services,” Calitz wrote.
Alderman Bill Barry said in an email he is against having a day shelter for the homeless “anywhere in the city.”
“We have many organizations in our city that already deal with homeless issues that we will duplicate if implemented,” Barry said. “The location that was mentioned is in a residential neighborhood, there are schools close by, a city park and a well-established restaurant. It is also the gateway for our city, having northbound and southbound exits leading to our restaurants, businesses, SNHU arena and the Fisher Cats stadium.
“I have said on numerous occasions that our city attracts homeless individuals because of the offerings that exist that deal with substance abuse, mental health concerns as well as overnight and day shelters. Adding another day shelter will add to the reasons why more and more people will make Manchester their destination.”
The case for a center
Dam Wright, an advocate for the homeless, said “there’s never a right place” for a center like the one officials are talking about.
“Nobody’s ever going to want it in their backyard,” Wright said. “No matter where you put it, somebody’s going to complain. What I’m not hearing is any alternative solutions. I’m not hearing people recognize that the way we’re going to start dealing with getting people off of the street is to have places like this to bring them into and connect them to services.
“It’s not a handout. This is an attempt to start long-term solutions.”
Beloin gave an update this week on the state of homelessness in the Queen City, including results of a survey given to 177 people using the new Beech Street winter shelter, which opened in February.
Results show the majority of those at the shelter are male (74%), with 34% over the age of 50, and 73% over the age of 36.
The majority of survey participants indicated they had been homeless in Manchester for more than a year.
A majority of the respondents said that they had been homeless for more than a year within Manchester. Nearly half said they weren’t sure where they would end up if the shelter closes when funding runs out June 30, with several saying they would likely end up back on the streets or in a homeless encampment.