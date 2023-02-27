The Anti-Defamation League and police in New England are calling for peace and urging vigilance in response to white supremacists’ attempts to organize a “National Day of Hate” to target Jewish communities this weekend.

Jewish communities earlier this week learned of the attempt by white supremacist groups to coordinate the antisemitic activity this weekend, according to a statement from the ADL. Although the anti-hate organization said it is not aware of any specific threats, it also noted it knows the white supremacist groups are hoping for increased antisemitic flier distributions, small protests and graffiti.