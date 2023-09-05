Broken Spoon

The Broken Spoon restaurant in Franklin, whose owner has filed a suit against city officials including the mayor and police chief.

 FROM FACEBOOK

A restaurant owner in Franklin who says she was targeted by white supremacist groups has sued city officials — including the mayor and police chief — accusing them of retaliatory actions after police allegedly refused to take action against racist and antisemitic incidents at the restaurant.

The suit was filed last week in Merrimack Superior Court.