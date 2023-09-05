A restaurant owner in Franklin who says she was targeted by white supremacist groups has sued city officials — including the mayor and police chief — accusing them of retaliatory actions after police allegedly refused to take action against racist and antisemitic incidents at the restaurant.
The suit was filed last week in Merrimack Superior Court.
Miriam Kovacs owns the Broken Spoon, a Jewish-Asian fusion takeout, which celebrates her Jewish, Hungarian and Sri Lankan roots “while promoting acceptance and love,” according to the suit.
In July 2022, the restaurant received dozens of fake one-star online reviews after “far-right extremists” were told on an online platform to write negative reviews. The reviews came after Kovacs denounced a gathering of white nationalists in Kittery, Maine, on Instagram.
The reviews targeted Kovacs based on her Jewish heritage and included references to Nazi Germany, Auschwitz and the Holocaust, according to the suit.
“Miriam informed Officer (Brandon) Merchant that she was being targeted by white supremacist groups and that she felt her safety was threatened,” the suit reads.
Franklin police refused to investigate saying it wasn’t direct harassment and was covered by freedom of speech, according to the suit.
Kovacs reported vandalism to the exterior of her restaurant, including a sticker promoting acceptance being peeled from the door, but police “refused to conduct any meaningful investigation,” according to the lawsuit.
Police Chief David Goldstein posted a 379-word statement on Facebook “identifying and rebuking” Kovacs’ criticism of the department at a forum hosted by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The Facebook post led to the president and founder of the New England White Network sending a threatening email to Kovacs.
The lawsuit claims the city and police department “refused to act to protect Miriam despite the clear and imminent danger to Miriam and the Broken Spoon, and utilized their public positions to engage in public attacks on Miriam and her character.”
Mayor Jo Brown said the city acted “quickly in response to Kovacs’ situation with an emergency City Council meeting open to the public for all comments.”
The City Council drafted a proclamation against hate and launched a volunteer Anti-Hate Committee.
“Allegations have been made but the entire case is still under review by our city attorneys. These allegations are only that, and have not been proven to be true, so it is prudent to wait until defendants can meet with our lawyers to determine the best course forward,” Brown said in a statement. “I believe that neither the city nor any of the individual defendants will be found culpable for any discriminatory behavior or action.”
Kovacs also alleges Goldstein and other officers disturbed business by standing outside her establishment on Nov. 22, 2022. Kovacs said she filed a complaint with Brown, “who failed to act.”
According to the suit, Goldstein in December 2022 sent a warning letter to Kovacs’ partner, Mark Faro, who then worked as a Franklin police officer, which said Kovacs “promotes anti-Franklin Police Department and anti-law enforcement attitudes and behaviors.”
The Franklin Patrolman’s Association voted no confidence in Goldstein in February.
The suit includes accusations of violations of freedom of speech, freedom to petition and the right to access public documents, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.