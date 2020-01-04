HAMPTON — The Hampton School District is taking steps to prevent racial and other types of bullying following an independent administrative review of its handling of allegations involving a former Adeline C. Marston School student who was targeted because she’s black.
Recruiting a more racially diverse faculty and retraining employees regarding the district’s bullying policy were among the recommendations made in the report commissioned by Superintendent Kathleen Murphy in response to complaints by John and Julie Cochrane, who pulled their now 9-year-old adopted daughter out of the school in March 2019 because they felt the administration hadn’t done enough to address their concerns about racial bullying, discrimination and alleged civil rights violations.
According to the redacted report, investigators determined that the girl had been the victim of racially motivated bullying by two other elementary school students in and out of school.
John Cochrane said his daughter endured racially-based hurtful comments.
While the report found that the school took steps to address the concerns with the students and their parents, the school didn’t initially classify the first incident as bullying as administrators hadn’t filled out a bullying reporting form when the initial complaint was made in 2016.
“If the initial bullying forms were filled out and introduced from the start, a pattern of behavior by the aggressor ... may have been identified and recognized earlier. While the policy on ‘bullying’ clearly defines ‘bullying’ and that any such incident shall be reported, no clear and obvious language is apparent in the handbook or in any policy as to when to initiate and complete a ‘reporting form,’ ” the report said.
Investigators suggested that the school needs to have a standardized process that initiates a bullying complaint no matter how insignificant the incident may seem.
They recommended the school implement a policy and retrain faculty and staff members mandating that a reporting form be filled out immediately after receiving information that a possible bullying incident has taken place, regardless of when it happened, and establish a follow-up procedure.
The review also found that the district didn’t properly communicate efforts it was making to address the issues with the victim’s family.
“As a family we feel vindicated because the school had previously stated that they followed all the rules, all the laws and they handled it accordingly, but this report counters that,” John Cochrane said.
Murphy requested the review last spring through John Guilfoil Public Relations LLC, which contracted with consultant Dr. John G. Dristilaris. The primary author of the report, Dristilaris has worked in law enforcement and as an adjunct professor of criminal justice, legal studies and leadership at Southern New Hampshire University and Becker College. Frederick Ryan, a former Arlington, Mass., police chief who has served as a consultant in other investigations was also consulted during the review.
“I committed in the spring to do a thorough review of the facts and circumstances. I want to make sure the changes that are necessary to protect our students are made to prevent such a situation from occurring in the future,” Murphy said in a statement.
She added that the situation has “greatly disturbed” the school community.
“Bullying and racial discrimination are unacceptable and it is deeply upsetting that this situation developed in our school district. We cannot simply say, ‘We did all we could do.’ We must learn from every situation and make improvements whenever possible,” she said.
John Cochrane, whose daughter now attends a private school, said he was disappointed that his family wasn’t contacted for input during the independent review.
The report said investigators didn’t want to traumatize the student further.“It was the feeling that interviewing the victim’s family to try to get additional information could further traumatize the family and the victim, subjecting them to further unwanted stress. There was more than enough information provided in each manifest to draw a conclusion regarding this matter,” the report said.
The Office for Civil Rights is also investigating the case.
“The effects on my daughter were long term and I would say now that she is out of the school district she had time to heal. She is making great strides,” Cochrane said.
