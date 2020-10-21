Salvation Army

Volunteer Debbie Brown passes a hot meal to Steve Smith at the Salvation Army in Manchester in April. The nonprofit is now accepting applications for Christmas assistance.

The Salvation Army is now considering applications for its Christmas assistance program in Manchester through Dec. 3.

The 121 Cedar St. office will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday to take applications. It will also be open 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings on Oct. 22 and 29, Nov. 5 and 12 and Dec. 3.

No children will be allowed in the building on these dates.

Applicants need to bring a valid photo ID, proof of address (such as a bill or current mail), identification of each child (such as birth certificate, or health card with date of birth, or statement of benefit that proves date of birth). 

A limited number of clients will be allowed in the building. Masks are required to enter the building, and social distancing will be required.

For more information, call 627-7013.

