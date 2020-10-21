The Salvation Army is now considering applications for its Christmas assistance program in Manchester through Dec. 3.
The 121 Cedar St. office will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday to take applications. It will also be open 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings on Oct. 22 and 29, Nov. 5 and 12 and Dec. 3.
No children will be allowed in the building on these dates.
Applicants need to bring a valid photo ID, proof of address (such as a bill or current mail), identification of each child (such as birth certificate, or health card with date of birth, or statement of benefit that proves date of birth).
A limited number of clients will be allowed in the building. Masks are required to enter the building, and social distancing will be required.
For more information, call 627-7013.