A man’s body was found on Sunday along railroad tracks in downtown Manchester, the second body found in the city over the span of a week.
The body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Sunday along tracks that run between Market Basket and the WMUR-TV building on Commercial Street, Manchester police said.
The area is frequented by homeless people.
It comes as the city has increased the clearing out of homeless encampments. Just last week, the city removed tents and personal items from the boat launch at the southern end of the Millyard.
Rik Cornell, spokesman for Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, said homeless people do well once they are provided with services.
But the city struggles with capacity in its homeless shelters. Cornell said 14 beds were available at shelters within the city on Monday.
“We have about a hundred people out there; it’s not going to work,” he said. The agency undertakes daily outreach of homeless people to encourage them to seek help.
On May 9, the body of Henniker resident Edward McCabe, 60, was discovered on the banks of the Merrimack River behind the Eversource building. Police have said McCabe’s death does not appear to be suspicious but were still awaiting autopsy results from the New Hampshire Medical Examiner.
Cornell said his agency had no contact with McCabe.
The Medical Examiner was called to the location of the more recent discovery, but Manchester police were unclear if an autopsy would take place.
Police said that man’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
Police said they were notifying next of kin.