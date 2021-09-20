Bylinda Floyd pushes bins containing her belongings away from her camp along the banks of the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sept. 20, 2021. State Police forced homeless people out of the camp which is near the on-ramp to Interstate 293 off of Second Street in Manchester.
Homeless people including Bylinda Floyd (top left) stage their belongings along the on-ramp to Interstate 293 while getting kicked out of camps along the banks of the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sept. 20, 2021.
Bylinda Floyd pushes bins containing her belongings away from her camp along the banks of the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sept. 20, 2021. State Police forced homeless people out of the camp which is near the on-ramp to Interstate 293 off of Second Street in Manchester.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Homeless people including Bylinda Floyd (top left) stage their belongings along the on-ramp to Interstate 293 while getting kicked out of camps along the banks of the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sept. 20, 2021.
Almost a week later than expected, New Hampshire State Police showed up at a high-profile homeless camp in Manchester on Monday morning and cleared it out, closing a highway entrance ramp to do so.
As many as 50 people had been living at the camp before signs started going up earlier this month warning it would be cleared, said David Rodrigue, director of operations for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
But by Monday, only eight remained. They were busy pushing their belongings to the edge of the highway entrance ramp, where they expected it would be picked up and moved.
“I don’t think it’s right. There’s disabled and handicapped people living here,” said Sandra “Ma” Alicea, who had organized and decorated the camp with a central avenue, fencing and decorations.
Pain in her side -- she said her ribs were injured -- brought her to tears as she spoke to a reporter.
The camp, nicknamed Camp Econolodge, is on DOT land sandwiched between Interstate 293 and the Merrimack River and accessed along the Second Street/Queen City Avenue entrance ramp.
City officials had asked state officials to have the camp cleared, citing safety concerns of people walking near a highway entrance ramp.
Posted notices warned that campers had to be gone by Sept. 14. But Rodrigue said social workers with the state and Manchester-based agencies visited every day to try to help the residents move out.
“Those who remained knew the day was coming,” he said.
He said the DOT closed the ramp Monday morning before rush hour and it was closed for a couple of hours. The agency has hired a company, Trauma Services, to clean the camps, which likely have biological hazards.
Kelly McAndrew, a former homeless person who advocates on their behalf, said 15 were at the camp Monday morning.
None will go to the shelter. Some have made pets of wild cats, which aren’t allowed at the shelter. Some want to sleep with their companion. Others don’t feel safe. Others chafe at the rules.
“The only solution they gave us was to go to the shelter,” she said, “and that’s not a solution.”