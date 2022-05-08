The operator of a sober home for six women on Grand Avenue wants the zoning board to consider holding a new hearing on its request to continue operating as a family.
Adira Sober Living, LCC calls the city’s new definition of “family” exclusionary and discriminatory, according to an application.
The board is set to hear the request at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Sober homes are not permitted in the R-1B zoning district, but attorney Andrew Tine has said the six recovering women living at 155 Grand Ave. are considered disabled under state and federal law and should be allowed to stay.
The company requested to be allowed to continue to operate as a single-family home, be granted a reasonable accommodation to be treated like a family under the Fair Housing Act, or be granted a variance to operate as a congregate living facility.
The zoning board denied the request on March 10.
This is the second sober home operator within the past year to ask for an accommodation to be considered a family. A lawsuit against the city is pending on the issue by a different company, Into Action Sober Living, also represented by Tine.
Into Action Sober Living, which operates a sober home for 11 women in recovery at 296 Orange St., has been issued prior citations for operating the home in the restrictive R-2 zone. Into Action’s lawsuit against the city is slated for trial in December.
In September, the city revised its definition of “family” to be more specific, including that the number of adults can’t exceed four.
The unrelated women on Grand Avenue met the city’s previous definition by living together in a “structured relationship constituting an organized housekeeping unit,” according to the application.
“The city’s current definition of a family is exclusionary and discriminatory, allowing those that employ domestic servants to live with them, without limitation, but placing limits on the number of unrelated individuals (disabled or otherwise) that may live together,” the application reads. “The city’s current definition of ‘family’ should be invalidated and the residents’ occupancy of this home allowed.”
At the March hearing more than a half-dozen spoke against the home being allowed to operate. One resident, John Gimas, said the business has been operating illegally and there are eight zoning districts in the city that allow congregant housing.
A reasonable accommodation should be allowed under the Fair Housing Act, according to the application.
“Given the applicants have established that an accommodation is necessary for equal access to housing, the city must present evidence that granting the accommodation would impose an undue financial or administrative burden upon it,” the application reads.