The former home of Serenity Place, a drug rehabilitation program in Manchester, is being eyed for a similar purpose.
Steve Richard of Hooksett plans to convert dormitory space on the second and third floor of 99 Manchester St. into a sober home operated by Home Sober Living, a Manchester company that works with those who suffer from substance use disorder. The building is just a few blocks away from the Families in Transition emergency shelter.
Richard has entered into a purchase and sale agreement contingent on the planning board approving the property for congregate housing. He is requesting a full site plan review to be waived. The planning board will consider the request on May 3.
Serenity Place closed in 2018.
The current owner, Make it Better LLC, got approval in 2019 to open a dormitory for City Year, which operates a commercial space on the ground level. City Year will remain on the ground floor, according to the application.
In the application, Richard says he committed to buying the property and leasing it to Home Sober Living after talking with people in recovery who attend his church, the Zeal Movement on Canal Street.
“One of the things that have been glaringly obvious to us this past year is the need to put people in recovery into safe housing to receive the special care they need for a period of time,” the application reads. “A clean, safe, structured environment that provides support services is at the top of the list for needs.”
The location provides access to public transportation and opportunities for employment. Zeal Movement operates Rise Up Staffing, a nonprofit staffing agency.
“We have a number of people in our church community that have successfully come out of addiction that live very productive lives,” Richard wrote. “They tell me that, ‘We need a home we can put these newly sober people in for a period of time to give them the structure they need and to get them off the streets and away from their old crowd.’”
Congregate housing is allowed in the central business district, but requires a conditional use permit from the planning board.
“This part of Manchester has many people that are dealing with substance abuse and whom are homeless,” the application reads. “A well-run sober home will take some people off the street and put them into a positive environment with structure, support and services resulting in improving the public health and safety of this part of Manchester.”
In a letter, William Kanteres, a commercial real estate broker, said the use will not devalue surrounding properties. The area had several vacant storefronts, but a convenience store and bar operate in the area.
Home Sober Living founder Dylan Knowles could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.