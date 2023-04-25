99 Manchester St.
A sober home operator hopes to offer services at 99 Manchester St.

The former home of Serenity Place, a drug rehabilitation program in Manchester, is being eyed for a similar purpose.

Steve Richard of Hooksett plans to convert dormitory space on the second and third floor of 99 Manchester St. into a sober home operated by Home Sober Living, a Manchester company that works with those who suffer from substance use disorder. The building is just a few blocks away from the Families in Transition emergency shelter.