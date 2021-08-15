The owners of a Southern New Hampshire rental property company hope to open a sober home in Manchester for up to 20 men recovering from addictions.
Isaiah 61 House LLC will present the project to the planning board on Thursday night.
The property, at 603 Beech St., on the corner of Bridge Street, has housed commercial offices and two apartments for the past 33 years.
The property is in the C-1 zoning district, which allows such congregate housing. Isaiah 61 House will require approval to change the use of the building, which was purchased for $500,000 in May.
Prior to primarily being used for offices, the property served as a rooming home, according to the application.
The plan calls for 11 bedrooms, four bathrooms, three kitchens, three dining rooms and five living areas. Each room will have double occupancy.
Paul and Lynne Coryea have operated Coryea Properties since 1994, which rents apartments in Derry, Manchester and Salem. Paul Coryea said he knows people who operate sober homes and recently took in a few tenants transitioning out of such programs.
“We want to try to do something good,” he said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon. “It is still real estate.”
Coryea will live in the home full-time for at least three months as the program becomes certified through the New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences.
The peer-to-peer support program will require residents to attend 12-step meetings, meet with a sponsor, attend a weekly house meeting and complete chores. The residents must also be employed, attend school or volunteer.
“We will only rent to men who have a strong desire to be clean from drugs and alcohol,” the application reads.
“Everyone keeps an eye on everyone else,” Coryea said.
Participants will be subject to at least two drug tests each week.
Eventually the program will have a lead manager and two assistants.
The name comes from one of Coryea’s favorite Bible passages, which has spawned the saying “beauty for ashes.” Everyone goes through tough times, Coryea said.
“Through (God’s) grace he gives us peace and love,” he said.
The program will also include optional “Bible and basketball” meetings, in which the men will study the Bible then play basketball.
The Coryeas have committed to putting $200,000 into renovations and say they only expect to turn a small profit.
Several sober homes have popped up across the city in zoning districts where they are not allowed, including a home for women at 296 Orange St.
The zoning board denied a variance, but the owner, Into Action Sober Living, has filed a request for a rehearing claiming the unanimous vote violated the Fair Housing Act.
Coryea said the use is allowed at the Beech Street property, and also that neighbors have been “generally supportive” of the plan.
“This will be a house of God,” Coryea said. “The residents have to be approved. They have to want treatment.”