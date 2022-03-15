Manchester zoning officials denied the operator of a sober home for six women on Grand Avenue an accommodation to continue operating.
Adira Sober Living, LCC had hoped to be allowed to continue to operate as a single-family home, be granted a reasonable accommodation to be treated like a family under the Fair Housing Act, or be granted a variance to operate as a congregate living facility, according to the application. Congregate housing is not allowed in the R-1B zoning district.
Last Thursday, the board unanimously voted against the requests.
Attorney Andrew Tine said the group of six recovering women living at 155 Grand Ave. should be considered a family. He said the women under state and federal law are considered disabled.
“They are entitled to certain relief and access to housing under the Fair Housing Act, and pursuant to that act they are looking for reasonable accommodation,” he said.
This is the second sober home operator to make the argument within the past year. A lawsuit against the city is pending on the issue by a different company, Into Action Sober Living, also represented by Tine.
In September, the city revised its definition of “family” to be more specific, including that the number of adults can’t exceed four.
ZBA Vice Chairman Jose Lovell said the variance would be against public interest. He also doesn’t see a hardship because the home is being operated for profit.
Several women, including Kim Bock, executive director of The New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences, spoke in favor of the home. She said the home is certified.
“A certified house has to live under the social model of recovery. A social model of recovery in simple terms is family living,” she said. “It means shared kitchen. It means a shared dining area. It means shared living space. People come together in community.”
John Gimas, who lives on Portsmouth Avenue, opposed the request, saying zoning is created to serve the public interest. He said the business has been operating illegally and there are eight zoning districts in the city that allow congregant housing.
“There are reasons businesses are not allowed to operate in every residential area,” he said. “To disregard that undermines the entire residential zoning structure that encompasses the city.”
Six other residents spoke in opposition.
Into Action Sober Living, which operates a sober home for 11 women in recovery at 296 Orange St., has been issued prior citations for operating the home in the restrictive R-2 zone.
Into Action’s lawsuit against the city is slated for trial in December. The suit was filed Sept. 2 after the zoning board on June 23 denied a variance seeking to allow the sober home in the R-2 zone.