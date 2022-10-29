SOCIAL SECURITY

Deborah Shaw and Joscelyn Funnié, senior officials in the Social Security Administration's watchdog division, say they have faced sustained retaliation since they came forward with concerns that the office was issuing massive penalties to poor claimants on disability benefits in violation of federal regulations.  

 Sarah Silbiger/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Two senior Social Security officials who exposed massive, unprecedented fines imposed on disabled and poor elderly people - prompting multiple inquiries and halting the practice - now say they've faced ongoing backlash from their supervisors for speaking out.

Joscelyn Funnié and Deborah Shaw, veteran attorneys in the Social Security Administration's inspector general's office, were removed from their jobs and placed on paid leave after expressing concerns about the fines, then eventually reinstated.