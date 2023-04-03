The Families in Transition shelter had 10 open beds on Monday, two days after about three dozen people lost the Manchester hotel rooms that had been funded through a federal pandemic relief program.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program ended on Saturday, and people started moving from the Comfort Inn on the West Side that day, according to Jessica Margeson, a tenant advocate with Granite State Organizing Project.
Many had found places to stay with friends or family for a short period of time, Margeson said.
By Monday, the final three left the hotel. A single woman was planning to pitch a tent provided by Mutual Aid Relief Fund, Margeson said. A couple was weighing whether to sleep in their car or a tent.
“When people have a bad experience with Families in Transition, it’s hard to go back there,” Margeson said.
About 35 people were staying at the Comfort Inn as of last week. New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was funded with federal pandemic relief efforts, had been paying their $120-a-night stay. The last night was Friday, March 30.
Families in Transition (FIT), which has a capacity of 138 beds, had 10 available beds on Monday, most of them for men, said Adrienne Beloin, the Manchester director of homeless initiatives.
The shelter had only two beds available on Sunday.
“It’s not uncommon they have eight to 10 beds available,” Beloin said.
The city’s two temporary shelters — 40 beds for men on Beech Street, and 16 beds for women on Brook Street — are full, she said.
The Brook Street shelter has received a contract extension until June 30. The men’s shelter on Beech Street is expected to close on April 30 at this point.
“Even though there are a few beds open at Families in Transition, at some point they’re going to be full,” Beloin said. At that point, some will opt to camp outside, she said.
Outreach workers are trying to work with people before the shelters close or hotel payments stop, Beloin said.
Statewide, about 500 people lost their emergency rental assistance on April 1. Another 200 families with children will lose it on June 15.
Granite United Way, which runs the 211 emergency line statewide, said it received five calls over the weekend from people losing their hotel payments. Shelter beds were available; four took up the offer and one refused.
Margeson said the couple that had been staying at the hotel room did not want to go to the FIT shelter because the shelter does not allow couples to stay together.
Meanwhile, the city-run shelter on Beech Street has remained full since it opened this winter. The shelter allows couples to sleep on adjacent cots, Beloin said. It also provides storage of some personal belongings and a later admission, 9 p.m., than the FIT shelter.