A report from the state Office of the Child Advocate noted the toll COVID-19 has taken on children in New Hampshire.
While no children have died from the virus, the report from the child advocate’s office noted that almost 13,000 tested positive for the virus between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.
Twenty-one children were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 161 New Hampshire children lost parents or other primary caregivers.
The figures were released Wednesday with the annual report of the Office of the Child Advocate, a state office that oversees state departments that care for children. Most of the advocate’s work is focused on the state’s child welfare agency, DCYF. The report covers the year between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.
The report also noted the toll the pandemic has taken on children’s mental health, acknowledging the difficult trade-offs schools had to make between trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, and the mental, social and emotional challenges students suffered during months away from school.
COVID-19 also delayed the placement of children in permanent homes or facilities, and delayed reunification of families, because of limits on visits with parents and family.
The report also observed the way the same children filter between the child welfare, mental health and criminal justice systems.
During one survey of all the residents at the Youth Development Center juvenile detention facility in Manchester, the Child Advocate’s office found that all of them had been involved with the Department for Children, Youth and Families at some point in their lives. Of the children on the wait list for a mental health treatment bed at Hampstead Hospital, 88% had been referred to DCYF for suspected abuse or neglect at some point in their lives. the report said.