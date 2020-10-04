MANCHESTER — State officials are devising housing options for homeless people currently living on the lawns at the Hillsborough County Superior courthouse in downtown Manchester, a state official said.
Although signs went up last last month forbidding camping on the lawns, there are no plans to immediately remove the homeless people, said Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards.
But that will likely change once state, county and local officials draw up housing options for the lawn residents, according to Edwards.
The encampments started on the lawns of the Chestnut Street courthouse this summer. About 25 people sleep on the lawns, many within tents or under makeshift shelters.
“The (state Department of) Administrative Services has been working with the downtown Manchester community and city officials all summer,” Edwards said. “The process has just continued to move forward.”
She said the state has a system for removing homeless people from state land and that includes providing notice beforehand. City policy calls for a 10-day notice, and Edwards said the state policy is similar.
Issues of homelessness in the city have grown as the state has experienced a drug epidemic, shortage of treatment options for the mentally ill and rises in housing costs. Mayor Joyce Craig has said the homeless are drawn to Manchester because the state has failed to adequately address social issues in local communities.
Under Craig, the city continued its practice of removing homeless camps once residents complain about them. But Craig has avoided breaking up camps since the COVID-19 pandemic, citing federal health advisories that discourage doing so. Most camps in the city are out of sight in wooded areas, but the camp on the courthouse lawn is in the heart of downtown.
The city is powerless when it comes to taking action on state-owned land. That is left up to the state. Edwards said the state has been removing homeless camps for years, citing riverside encampments in the city of Concord.
The ACLU sued the state in 2013 to stop such actions on First Amendment grounds but lost, she said.
Edwards said her office has had no conversations with the state or city officials about other encampments in Manchester. Another large encampment is underneath the Amoskeag bridge ramp.
Currently the two shelters operated by Families in Transition have space, said Kyle Chumas, a spokesman for FiT, but that is likely to change as the weather turns. He said FiT has 107 beds between its two shelters. That’s down from 139 before the pandemic.
Chumas said FiT is working with other community organizations to develop a winter sheltering plan.
Edwards said the state departments of Administrative Services, Health and Human Services and Justice are working on a plan for the lawn residents, along with the Hillsborough County sheriff and city officials.