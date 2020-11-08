Signs have been posted outside the Hillsborough County Superior Court telling members of a homeless encampment they have until Nov. 16 to leave.
The signs, plastic-covered paper stapled to wooden posts stuck in the ground around the courthouse, are dated Nov. 6 — one day after mayors of New Hampshire’s 13 cities wrote Gov. Chris Sununu asking him to address homelessness across the state.
The grounds on either side of the Hillsborough County Superior Court have been home to a pair of homeless encampments. On Sunday, about 26 tents were set up to the left and right of the courthouse, with several people seen working on bicycles and resting on the ground.
The signs say that camping is not allowed on the property, and cite NH RSA 236:58 Camping Restricted, which reads: “No person shall pitch a tent or place or erect any other camping device or sleep on the ground within the public right-of-way or on public property unless permission is received from the governing board of the governmental authority having jurisdiction over such public right-of-way or property.”
The signage says all individuals camping on state property must vacate the premises by Nov. 16 or face penalties under RSA 236:59, which states violators “shall be guilty of a violation if a natural person, or guilty of a misdemeanor if any other person; and, in addition, shall be liable for the cost of restoration for any damage caused to a highway easement or right of way.”
The signs warn any personal items remaining on state property after Nov. 16 will be disposed of.
On Sunday, a woman who gave her name as “Mandy” said she wasn’t sure what she will do if forced to leave the property next week.
“I don’t know where to go,” she said.
A man and woman who declined to be identified were observed packing up items and placing them on rolling carts. A reporter asked if they were vacating the property.
“No, just looking for some shade,” the man said. “It’s hot.”
Last Thursday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig joined her colleagues in the state’s 12 other cities in asking Gov. Chris Sununu to address homelessness across the state, saying the last statewide strategy on the issue was created in 2006.
In a letter, the mayors wrote as cold weather arrives, shelters have fewer available beds due to a reduction in capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the very real possibility of loss of life, and many individuals experiencing homelessness living on state-owned properties, the state must be a part of the planning and implementation of a cohesive winter shelter surge plan for emergency sheltering in the winter months and beyond,” the letter said.
Sununu said a commission would be “great,” but he would want one focused on all the issues related to homelessness including mental health, substance abuse addiction, child abuse and neglect, and poverty.
“You want to give them the right mission and the right task, not just study something and put it in a drawer,” Sununu said last week.
As of July 1, city officials reported 173 people living in 31 homeless camps. Late last month, Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan estimated there are 356 people living unsheltered in the city, with only one in four reporting they are from Manchester.