T he New Hampshire Food Bank has always depended on the kindness of strangers.
But some solid business acumen and experience doesn’t hurt, either.
When the global pandemic tightened its grip on the state last year, restaurants and other businesses were shuttered, kids were sent home for remote learning, and unemployment hit a record high 16% that April.
Eileen Groll Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank, which supplies more than 400 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other programs statewide, knew her agency would be needed more than ever.
She called Ann Cote, the food bank’s product acquisition manager.
“If I get you a bunch of money, can you start seeing what we can get in here?” Liponis remembers asking her.
For her part, Cote calls the timing serendipitous.
The Food Bank’s fiscal year starts in April. Cote’s long-term strategy has always been to lower inventory at the end of a fiscal year, then bring in large orders at the start of a new one, she said.
So in the spring of 2020, Cote already had a lot of food on order. “It looked brilliant, but some of it was lucky, full transparency,” she said.
Cote, who works out of her home in Bethany, Conn., was hearing from her national vendors that things were going to get worse.
She brought on additional vendors to make sure she could keep inventory high. And she doubled her orders when she could. “When I could get something, I would buy,” she said.
“By the end of last year, we were putting product in off-site storage, just to make sure we had it available.”
It worked.
“We never ran out of food,” she said.
Liponis said the New Hampshire Food Bank also has an alliance with other New England agencies, which gives them all increased buying power. “It’s the force of locking arms together,” she said.
“There’s a Midwest thing of bonding together, but in New England, the cranky Yankees, we come together, too.”
Cote has worked in “food banking,” as she calls it, for more than 30 years. She always plans for what could go wrong, she said.
“Because things happen,” she said. “Things happen with the supply chain, but if you’re always planning for something to go wrong, usually things go right.”
Buying in bulk
All that planning continues to pay off, even as economic ripples from the pandemic have continued this fall. Retailers and grocery stores are feeling the impact of supply chain delays. For consumers, food and gas prices are going up, some supplies are harder to find, and it’s taking longer to get some items online.
Cote is seeing the same effects. “At the end of the day, it’s costing more for every pound of food you bring in,” she said.
Before COVID, she said, her overall food cost was about 62 cents a pound. That’s in the mid-80s now, she said.
She’s also seeing delays in getting products. Something that used to take two weeks for delivery may now take six weeks.
But, she said, “Knock on wood, right now it is working.”
In addition to direct purchases from vendors, Cote acquires food through donations at the regional and national level.
Feeding America, the umbrella agency for about 200 food banks in the country, provides a portal where food banks can bid on products donated by large food companies, using “shares” that are based on how many people each agency serves and the population living in poverty.
“There is no money involved,” she said.
Twice a day, armed with 100,000 shares, Cote checks what’s available and bids on what she wants to acquire for the New Hampshire Food Bank.
She has a good eye for what things are worth.
“I tend to be a fairly conservative bidder,” Cote said. “I like to hold onto my shares. I’ve been doing this a long time, so I have a pretty good idea.”
The only cost is shipping.
Helped by donations
Supply-chain issues have led to a shift by food distribution agencies to seek more products closer to home, Liponis said.
“You may pay a premium if something’s organic or local, but you’re not going to be paying the shipping that you would if it was from someplace else,” she said.
Granite Staters have stepped up to support the food bank throughout the pandemic, Liponis said. “The state was very, very generous,” she said.
She thinks she understands why.
“The one silver lining of COVID is that everybody, no matter what social circle they’re from, they saw how COVID impacted somebody’s life dramatically,” she said. “I think it took the veil off of how close everybody is to being that close to having to start making unfortunate choices.
“Food shouldn’t be one of them.”
After a dip over the summer, demand at the food bank’s mobile food pantries has been going up again, Liponis said.
Before COVID, her agency held a half-dozen mobile pantries a year, helping 250 families in targeted areas.
In 2020, the food bank ran 71 mobile pantries, serving nearly 30,000 families with 1.9 million pounds of food.
So far this year, the agency has run 110 mobile food pantries, serving 38,680 families with 2.4 million pounds of food, Liponis said.
Liponis believes the increase goes back to the idea of “lifting the veil” on food insecurity.
“We think that there were a good amount of people that were pretty darn close to needing, if not really needing, charitable food distributions,” she said. “And they really became desperate during the pandemic and hadn’t really relied on social services before and didn’t really know how pretty easy it was to do it and maintain your anonymity.
“For some of these folks, where they might not have otherwise gone to a pantry, this is a pretty easy way to do it and get a little extra help.”
Liponis said her staff makes an effort to “be a little goofy and have a little fun” at such events, bringing a boombox so volunteers can dance as they deliver boxes of food to waiting cars.
“We’re always thanking them for coming out,” she said. “We don’t want anybody thanking us. We try to flip it around.
“A little spoonful of sugar.”
The local supply
Sara Curran, office manager at The Friendly Kitchen in Concord, said her soup kitchen served fewer people during the height of the pandemic, when serving meals in the dining room was suspended. Instead, clients could pick up meals at the door.
But in the past three months, the number of people served has doubled, from about 100 meals a day to twice that. “I think more people are realizing what we’re offering,” she said.
The Friendly Kitchen has seen a decrease in certain items that supermarkets used to provide, such as ready-made meals and pastries, Curran said.
“They’ve been coming in sporadic numbers recently, I think just because of the shortages,” she said.
But the kitchen’s loyal donors and volunteers have made up for that, she said.
Curran said her agency shops at the New Hampshire Food Bank for about 15% of the items in its pantry. “The rest is from the community,” she said.
The Friendly Kitchen has a network of 500 volunteers who cook the daily meals, Curran said, including about 50 groups from local businesses, churches and other organizations.
This is not institutional cooking. The volunteers use food that’s been donated to prepare the meals from scratch at the soup kitchen.
“We honestly just stock our pantry and allow people to come in and cook what they would like to cook,” she said.
Hungry for help
The Food Bank’s Cote said the face of hunger in this country is shifting. She wants the public to understand “how many really hard-working families just cannot afford their grocery bill, because the cost of food in the retail stores has increased.”
Many of those who are struggling are elderly, and reluctant to visit their local pantries, she said. She calls them “the forgotten generation.”
Food pantries focus on providing good nutrition to the families and individuals they serve, Cote said. “Good nutrition costs more money,” she said. “Anyone who grocery shops knows that.”
Her advice to anyone who wants to donate food to their local pantry: “We need to look at people in need as our families. If you wouldn’t serve it to your family, we shouldn’t be giving it to someone in need. They’re even more vulnerable.”
Monetary donations are always welcome, to offset rising food prices, she said.
But human capital is equally important.
The volunteers that food pantries and soup kitchens rely on tend to be older people, Cote said.
“Who is going to step up and be a steady volunteer at the local pantry?” she asked. “There is an ongoing need for volunteers.”
There are benefits for the volunteers as well, she said.
“There’s nothing like being at a food distribution to, number one, appreciate what you might have in your life, and number two, appreciate the people who need our services,” she said.