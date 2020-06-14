Officials say the stretch of record-low overdose numbers reported in the state’s two largest cities in recent weeks appears to be over.
Back in April, statistics reported by American Medical Response (AMR) showed a 29% decrease in total overdoses and an 11% decrease in fatal overdoses — including results that are pending — in Manchester over the prior 365 days compared to last year.
In Nashua, AMR reported a 14% decrease in total overdoses and a 16% increase in fatal overdoses, including those that are pending, in the prior 365 days compared to the last year.
But the latest numbers issued by AMR show a 58 percent increase in overdoses in Manchester in May 2020 compared to April. Nashua reported an even bigger spike, increasing 73 percent in May versus April.
According to AMR, there were 19 suspected opioid-related overdoses reported in Nashua during May, none involving fatalities.
Nashua’s Safe Station program — which will close its doors effective July 1 — was accessed 48 times in April.
AMR reports 42 percent of overdoses reported in Nashua in May involved a layperson administering Narcan prior to the arrival of first responders.
According to AMR statistics, there were 38 suspected opioid-related overdoses reported in Manchester in May, and one fatal overdose.
Manchester’s Safe Station program was accessed 84 times in March, the last month that officials have updated figures for the program.
“Our ability to compile the data has been limited due to pandemic-related responsibilities,” said AMR Regional Director Chris Stawasz in a statement.
According to AMR, 37% of overdoses reported in Manchester in May involved a layperson administering Narcan prior to the arrival of first responders.
“The record low number of overdoses that we experienced in April has ended,” Stawasz said in a statement.
So far in 2020, there have been 165 opioid-related overdoses reported in Manchester, and seven fatal overdoses. In Nashua, there have been 86 opioid-related overdoses, and seven fatal overdoses.