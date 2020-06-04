Three students from Sanborn Regional High School who reenacted the death of George Floyd in a video that was later shared on social media won’t face charges, authorities said Thursday.
In a joint statement, the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office and Kingston Police Department said no charges would be filed because the boys voluntarily engaged in the behavior and the teenager who was seen on the floor shouting “I can’t breathe” wasn’t being strangled.
The video, which surfaced Monday and was quickly reported to the high school administration, showed one of the teens kneeling on another in the area of his neck while pointing what appeared to be a rifle at the boy. Both were seen laughing on the video.
“The behavior the three juveniles in this case engaged in is disturbing, distasteful and extremely disrespectful to the late George Floyd and his family,” the statement from the county attorney and police said.
School officials also condemned the video, which was not recorded on school grounds.
Authorities have not said whether the incident was inspired by a so-called “George Floyd Challenge,” in which young people and even some adults have reenacted the black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police and posted images on social media.
“This behavior is hateful and will only serve to further separate the citizens of our country. Now is the time to bring people together with acts of kindness, tolerance and respect,” they said in their statement, which also warned that anyone who knowingly applies pressure to the neck of another person, causing the other person to experience impeded breathing, blood circulation or a change in voice, could be charged with strangulation.
“The Kingston Police Department and the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office is committed to combating racism and social injustice in our community,” they said. “While we are sickened by the behavior of the three juveniles, please do not engage in criminal behavior towards these young men and their respective families. Further violence or threatening behavior will only lead to more hate and violence.”
The incident has outraged many students and others in the school community.
Sanborn senior Ariana Daly, 18, said she was “disgusted” when she saw the video.
“People don’t realize that this is in our town. It’s really an issue everywhere,” she said.
Daly said she hopes racial issues are taken more seriously in schools.
“I want to make sure they’re taught that what they did was wrong,” she said of the students and others who have made similar videos.
Sabrina Lundin, 18, who graduated from Sanborn last year, started an online petition calling for the students to be expelled.
Like many, she found the video shocking.
“I didn’t really understand why people would act that way toward a situation like that,” she said.
She said her petition wasn’t designed to “villainize” the students in the media and hopes the incident brings awareness to the issue of racism in schools and local communities.
“This isn’t just a Sanborn issue. This is a community issue. This is a worldwide issue. I want people to understand and see what’s going on. I want parents to be aware of what their kids are doing. I want more people to be aware that these things happen and kids to understand if they do things like this they will have consequences,” she said.