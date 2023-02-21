State and local authorities have launched an investigation into a possible hate-crime spree, after at least 10 buildings in downtown Portsmouth were spray-painted with swastikas and other hate symbols early Tuesday morning.
Portsmouth police said that about 2:30 a.m. an unknown man defaced businesses and places of worship, including a Jewish synagogue, with red spray paint.
The graffiti was reported in downtown Portsmouth between Deer, Middle and Court streets, with a few instances on Marcy Street.
“Silence in the face of these crimes means siding with the perpetrator, and these crimes do not represent the beliefs of our city,” Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern said in a statement.
“I speak out in the strongest possible terms against these hateful and disgusting acts. Our community takes pride in declaring ourselves a Racial Justice Municipality, but recently we have been a target for those that would seek to destroy the ideals we strive to live up to,” McEachern said.
“I want to state clearly that this has only strengthened our resolve to be the City of the Open Door.”
In January, two members of a New England-based white supremacist group involved in hanging banners from a Portsmouth overpass that read “Keep New England White” were charged with civil rights violations by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
The pair are due in Rockingham County Superior Court on March 1.
Suspect seen in photos
One of the businesses targeted Tuesday morning was Cup of Joe Cafe & Bar, a Black-owned business on Market Street.
Saying she is in “utter shock,” Portsmouth Assistant Mayor and Cup of Joe owner Joanna Kelley posted a picture on social media of a swastika painted on her storefront sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“Since opening our doors in 2018, we’ve had the mission of being a place for all. A safe haven,” read her Facebook post. “Hatred of this kind is not welcomed in our community. It’s hard to believe that this is still happening in 2023.”
Kelley said she wished she could say this was the first time her shop has been attacked, “but it’s not.”
“We know that hate-filled attacks like this happen to people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community everyday, all over the country,” Kelley said. “We will not be scared into silence. We will demand justice, we will not fear hate, and we will continue our mission.”
In surveillance photos taken early Tuesday, a masked suspect can be seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “Maine” on the front.
Anyone with information or video surveillance cameras in those areas is asked to contact Portsmouth Detective Sgt. Kevin McCarthy at 603-616-7656.
AG: Zero tolerance
Attorney General John M. Formella announced Tuesday that his department’s Civil Rights Unit is working with Portsmouth police on the investigation.
“This type of hateful and threatening criminal activity, motivated by racial or religious intolerance, particularly at places of worship, has no place in New Hampshire and will not be tolerated,” Formella said in a statement.
“We will work to find and prosecute whoever is responsible, to the fullest extent of the law.. Our communities are safer and stronger when we all join together and have zero tolerance for violence motivated by hatred for our fellow citizens whether based on race, creed, or other protected characteristics.”
Formella encouraged anyone with information about the graffiti incidents in Portsmouth to come forward.
State Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, issued a statement saying the vandalization of homes, businesses, government buildings and places of worship in Portsmouth is “reprehensible and has no place in New Hampshire or this country.”
“Tragically, such bigoted and hateful acts are now not uncommon, in this nation or in New Hampshire; these acts are a direct consequence of unchecked hate speech and rhetoric on the national stage that has gone on for far too long,” said Kwoka.
Officials say the number of hate-motivated incidents reported in the Granite State is on the rise.
The FBI reported 34 hate crimes — including assaults, intimidation, and vandalism — in New Hampshire in 2021, up from 19 the year before.
New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act, which took effect in 2000, makes it illegal to threaten or commit physical force, violence, trespassing or property damage when that act is “motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, or disability.” It carries civil penalties that include fines and court injunctions.