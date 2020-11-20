Tents came down and fences went up outside the Hillsborough County courthouse Friday as New Hampshire State Police oversaw the clearing of dozens of people from courthouse lawns.
The effort began shortly after daylight, and by 10:30 a.m. all but about four of the couple of dozen tents on the north lawn were gone.
Some of the homeless who had lived in the tents milled around. Others left with what they could carry.
“They will kick us out of everywhere. There is nowhere to go,” said Manny, 23, who said he grew up in Hooksett.
The move appears to signal the end of a five-day standoff that has gone on since Monday, the deadline state officials set for dozens of homeless campers to leave the state property.
People have been living on the two lawns since the summer.
“This isn’t right. Something more permanent needs to be done,” said Bobby Kean, 39, who is from Rochester and living at the cap for three months.
About a dozen troopers stood by, passed out trash bags and encouraged people to gather their belongings. Early on, they grabbed the arms of one man and escorted him to an ambulance.
Most left voluntarily. At times a few campers shouted. One cried quietly.
But the arrival of cleanup crews in biohazard suits aggravated some as they took razors to the tents. And passions grew when about a dozen State Police cruisers drove down Merrimack Street.
Troopers referred a reporter to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald for comment.
By late morning, workers were installing temporary fencing around the property.
Homelessness has emerged as point of conflict between mayors and Gov. Chris Sununu.
Mayors have called on Sununu to update the state’s plan for dealing with homelessness and asked for more funding.
Sununu has detailed the state and federal dollars devoted to homelessness and related issues, but he has been critical of Manchester city government.
On Thursday, he said Manchester officials have been brazen about their lack of cooperation with the state in addressing the matter.
In a statement Friday, Craig said she marshaled city workers and nonprofit agencies once she realized what was afoot. New Horizons shelter was able to place people in 10 open beds, the agency said.
Craig said the state action is forcing people to move throughout the city, putting health and safety of city residents at risk during a pandemic.
“This action from the State is inhumane, causing trauma to individuals with nowhere else to go,” Craig said.
Kean said part of him wants to stand and fight the effort, but he has a 22-month prison sentence hanging over his head if he gets arrested even for a minor crime.
He wasn’t sure where to go. He didn’t sign up for one of the vacant beds at a Granite Recovery Centers house in Derry on Thursday because he said he’s not ready to go into drug treatment.
He’d rather stay in a tent until he is.
“I don’t want to waste a bed on someone who is ready,” he said.
Another camper, Wayne Woods, 40, said Granite Recovery is outside Hillsborough County, and he would violate his parole if he moved outside the county.
State health and human services officials were in Veterans Park. They referred a reporter to a department spokesman.