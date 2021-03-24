PORTSMOUTH - The One Hundred Club is donating $30,000 to a transitional shelter for people who are facing homelessness.
Club Proprietor Neil Gibb said this year the members realized the need is great at Cross Roads House on Lafayette Road due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic because so many people have found themselves in vulnerable situations.
“The Cross Roads House does so much for people that are at risk or are in trouble,” Gibb said. “Martha is a champion and she just does God’s work there.”
Martha Stone, executive director of Cross Roads House, said they provide services beyond offering a place to stay.
“The majority of the people who stay here at our shelter have additional needs beyond housing,” Stone said. “Many people, when they get here, they’re starting from scratch.”
Stone explained that often the first step is getting people copies of their birth certificate. They also need help finding out what services they are eligible for.
Once people find stable housing, employees at Cross Roads House follow up with former clients to make sure they are not overwhelmed on their own.
“We continue to support people when they move out,” Stone said.
Cross Roads House must raise more than $1 million in operating revenue from private donors each year to cover the costs of operation, according to a news release.
Last year, shelter staff served 364 individual clients; 62 of them were children from 30 families in the Seacoast area.
On Tuesday, 72 individuals, eight families and 18 children stayed at the shelter.
The One Hundred Club will serve as the lead sponsor of the shelter’s 19th annual Benefit by the Sea, which will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on April 17.
The benefit is the shelter’s only annual fundraising event and brings in nearly a third of the money that needs to be raised annually, according to a news release.
“It is so heartwarming to think that our support will be able to make an impact in the lives of so many people and will help Cross Roads House do this very important work in the community,” Gibb said.
The link for the virtual fundraiser will be posted on the shelter’s website, www.crossroadshouse.org, as the event date gets closer.