Thousands being raised to help NH foster children

Community leaders in Durham and Newmarket have come together to raise thousands of dollars for children in foster care this holiday season through the sale of luminary bags.
Organizer Wes Dillon said typically foster families have some additional help to make Christmas morning special, but he and others were concerned that might not happen this year.
“The support for the foster families ... has really dwindled. And then these foster families are experiencing their own financial turmoil,” Dillon said.
Using the theme “Share the Light, it doesn’t have to be a dark winter,” organizers started working with local businesses to distribute the luminary bags.
On Sunday, they will be lit from 5 to 7 p.m. before a virtual community concert hosted by Freedom Café in Durham.
The goal is to raise $10,000. A pack of three luminary bags costs $10 and 100% of the money is going to the New Hampshire Foster & Adoptive Parent Association in Nashua.
The association offers emergency peer to peer support for foster families statewide and works collaboratively with the NH Division for Children, Youth and Families.
Mariellen MacKay, executive director of the association, says “foster families have that heart that grew 12 sizes” but many could use a boost this year.
Tangible items such as stuffed animals, which can be hugged, and technology to connect with biological family members are helpful for children who need items to call their own.
MacKay explained that many children have very little when they are removed from their homes to be placed in foster care.
“I love this project. I love the idea of saying, ‘Let’s light a light on behalf of a child,’ because why shouldn’t we light a light for a child?” MacKay said last week.
In New Hampshire, there are approximately 900 children in foster family care any given year, according to officials at the NH Department of Health and Human Services.
Durham resident Anson Thibault, a student at Liberty University, has been connecting with the 26 businesses who are supporting the project to help promote them.
Thibault said even though small businesses have faced their own financial challenges this year, the owners are still excited to help Granite State children in need.
“Every single person that I’ve talked to has been the same, or more, excited about the impact that this could have as a hopeful campaign for these kids,” Thibault said.
Seacoast Emergency Physicians at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover pledged a $500 matching gift as the campaign entered its final week on Monday.
Dillon said on Tuesday that they have raised $5,100 from 125 individual donors so far.
For more information, visit 2020sharethelight.com.