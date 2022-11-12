Housing vouchers expiring

In this photo from October, Nicole Eastman hugs her daughter, Leanna, outside the Comfort Inn in Manchester, where they had been living with her three other children.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Towns without motels or other stopgap housing measures must pay the cost of benefits for residents who move to other cities for temporary shelter, under a new ethics policy adopted by New Hampshire’s municipal welfare officials.

The change, agreed to in June by the New Hampshire Local Welfare Administrators Association, addresses concerns of officials in cities such as Manchester. For years, larger communities have complained about shouldering the burden of poor people who move from rural New Hampshire to the cities.