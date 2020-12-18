Among the recipients of a billionaire's charitable bonanza this week were two New Hampshire organizations.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation received $6 million, and the Granite YWCA got $1 million. Goodwill of Northern New England, based in Maine but serving New Hampshire, also received a gift.
The organizations were contacted by MacKenzie Scott's representatives last week with news of the gifts. Scott announced gifts to 384 nonprofit organizations this week, totaling more than $4 billion.
In a blog post, Scott said the gifts were focused on "organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital."
Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is among a group of billionaires who have pledged to give away a majority of their money.
The grant to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will support grants to other groups in New Hampshire, through the foundation's Community Crisis Action Fund. That fund supports local organizations helping New Hampshire manage the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19. The $6 million donation from Scott more than doubled the fund, according to a news release from the foundation.
The YWCA's CEO, Jessica Cantin, said the organization's leadership will meet soon to decide how to use the gift, but said the YWCA will likely focus on expanding diversity and inclusion initiatives in the community.