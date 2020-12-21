The former Manchester police station is now operating as an emergency winter shelter that could house nearly 50 people, and a second space with enough room for 43 more beds should be available by next week.
Mayor Joyce Craig, Fire Chief Dan Goonan and Families in Transition/New Horizons chief executive Maria Devlin touted the new shelter spaces on Monday during a tour of repurposed space at New Horizons’ main shelter at 199 Manchester St., where the former pantry is being converted for overflow beds.
Along with existing beds, there should be close to 200 places available for unsheltered people to sleep, they said.
“We do feel the number of beds highlighted today should accommodate the needs of the community,” Craig said at the shelter. Craig also spent an hour on social media Monday addressing questions about homelessness.
The announcement came on National Homeless Memorial Day, held to commemorate the deaths of homeless people over the past year. Sixty homeless people died across the state from various causes, according to Devlin.
Also on Monday:
• Granite Recovery Centers will end housing services for eight homeless people evicted from the Hillsborough County courthouse lawn last month, said Eric Spofford, chief executive of Granite Recovery. Manchester officials anticipate they will end up back on the street, Goonan said.
Craig said she’s waiting to hear from the state of New Hampshire on a plan to renovate the former police station into a supportive, permanent residential building with 35 apartments.
Goonan and Craig urged people not to donate materials such as clothing and blankets for the homeless because that only encourages people to remain in the encampments and out of shelters. “These funds are better spent with agencies,” Goonan said.
Mental illness is the most pressing need in the camps, said the fire chief, who has become the city’s de facto expert on homelessness. “No one wants to be out there with wind chills below-zero in a tent,” he said.
Last week, city aldermen approved a four-month lease to use two floors of the former Chestnut Street police station for an emergency shelter. It opened Friday, and 20 to 23 people have stayed there each night since, Devlin said.
The food-pantry space could be available for use as early as Dec. 30, FIT officials said. A CARES Act grant allowed FIT to relocate the pantry and retrofit the space for emergency housing.
The new space will follow the rules of New Horizons, a “low-barrier” shelter that tries to take just about anyone. But alcohol and drug use or possession will not be tolerated.
FIT has a system for filling shelters: The New Horizons shelter is filled first, then Angie’s Place on Union Street, then the former police station.
If wind chills fall to zero or below, emergency space will be made available at 1269 Cafe and, finally, the Cashin senior center. Devlin expects the shelters to fill as the winter stretches on and the challenges of cold-weather living mount.
New Horizons provides three meals a day for all the people in the shelters; people living outside have access to one to-go meal a day, Devlin said.
In November, state officials removed dozens of homeless people who had been camping for months at the Hillsborough County courthouse dowtown. At the time, the state arranged for stays at Granite Recovery, which offered 22 beds at a Derry facility and a few more in Effingham.
Most of those people have left Granite Recovery, either by enrolling in treatment programs, finding housing or being asked to leave because of on-premises drug use, said Patricia Carty, executive vice president at the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.
She said nine people will have to leave at the end of this month; Spofford said the number is eight.
Spofford said CARES Act funding, which paid for their lodging, expires at the end of the month. In November, the situation was in such flux that not all details were resolved, he said.
“We were told (by the state) it may go as long as March. We were also told it may not go as long as March,” Spofford said about the lodging. He said state officials are trying to find places for the eight.
Goonan expects the eight will return to Manchester, and his outreach teams are preparing for them to return to homeless camps. He said overdoses are a big problem when people leave a treatment facility.
“It’s a critical point for fatalities,” Goonan said.
Goonan estimates that 157 people are unsheltered in Manchester on any given night. The city has about 30 homeless encampments, he said.