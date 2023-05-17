Kurt Webber clenches his hands

Kurt Webber clenches his hands April 5 in Palmyra, Penn., as he talks about his sister Amber Webber, who died last year from a drug overdose that included fentanyl. 

 Michael S. Williamson/Washington Post

Drug overdose deaths in the United States plateaued in 2022 but still topped 105,000 - stark proof that the nation remains in the throes of a staggering crisis killing hundreds of Americans daily.

According to provisional data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 105,452 people succumbed to overdoses in 2022, a number poised to increase as more deaths are reported by state agencies. The death count mirrors 2021, when drugs such as illicit fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines killed more than 107,000 people - a stunning record high in U.S. history.