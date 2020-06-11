CHICAGO - For Brian Nord, hearing about yet another black person dying at the hands of police always elicits the same response.
"There's a dense iron ball that kind of sinks down into the pit of your chest," Nord said. "And it's just anguish. And then again at the same time it's like, one more time? It's like, really, again?"
That's why Nord, an astrophysicist and cosmologist at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia and the University of Chicago, helped lead thousands of scientists to stop all work on Wednesday in a strike to demand academic institutions correct long-standing racial inequities.
More than 5,500 physicists, scientists and academics signed on to participate in the work shutdown.
Nord helped start the movement under the hashtag #Strike4BlackLives in the wake of worldwide protests spurred by the police killings of black people including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Scientists like him have decried not only police brutality but also long-standing anti-black racism within their academic institutions.
"Leadership in institutional academia has failed," Nord said Tuesday. "That is clear now. This is no longer a debate. This is no longer a question. And so, it is up to us as individuals to gather together our creative energy to take the helm of that leadership as a community and say, 'No more.'"
Nord decided a strike was necessary after talking with a group of fellow black scientists about the frustration they felt as the nation became engulfed in Black Lives Matter protests that were frequently met with force from police officers. Some scientists wondered whether they should stop working for a while, to which University of New Hampshire physics and astronomy assistant professor Chanda Prescod-Weinstein responded with the idea of a strike, Nord said.
The pair used the website Particles for Justice _ started by a group of particle physicists and cosmologists including Nord and Prescod-Weinstein to condemn sexism in academia _ to mobilize scientists into ceasing research, meetings, teaching and more responsibilities for a day.
The #Strike4Black Lives joined another global academic work stoppage _ #ShutDownSTEM and #ShutDownAcademia _ to call out systemic racism in tech and research communities. Neither strike included those working on ending the coronavirus pandemic.
Black scientists and other academics have also been posting under the #BlackInTheIvory hashtag on social media, detailing discrimination such as being passed over for promotions or being called diversity hires.
During his time as a physicist, Nord said he has received racist comments and pushback on efforts to reform his workplaces to be more welcoming for black employees. All the while, he has witnessed institutions offer lip service to workplace diversity instead of rectifying the harm done to black people, Nord said.
"There's been a lot of talk about equity, diversity and inclusion, diversity committees," Nord said. "These words have been thrown around in order to try to replace justice, in order to try to replace accountability. They have been used to prevent us from actually breaking down the white supremacy and racism and anti-blackness that are embedded within academic institutions."
Among the issues Particles for Justice outlined are the "nonexistent" representation of black physicists at most institutions, as well as black students feeling "unwelcome, unsupported, and even unsafe" in mostly white campuses. Black people were awarded less than 3% of bachelor's degrees in physics between 2013 and 2017, according to the American Physical Society and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.
Nord's employer, Fermilab, operated under the U.S. Department of Energy, confirmed to the Tribune that employees were allowed to take Wednesday off for the strike. In addition, the arXiv server, a free archive of almost 2 million scholarly articles, urged authors to pause any submissions scheduled for Wednesday and withheld the posting of its daily announcement of published papers on Tuesday evening.
During the strike, scientists were encouraged to protest, educate themselves on anti-black racism, reach out to politicians or take other avenues to support the movement to end anti-blackness.
"We are asked to leave our blackness at the door when we enter the academy," Nord said. "We're all tired and angry and upset, and we're ready for change to happen."
