University of New Hampshire President James Dean said the college is taking action in the aftermath of a student-organized Black Lives Matter rally on campus.
During the rally, seven students shared their stories and experiences at UNH and beyond.
“It was clear that we have a lot of work to do to address systematic racism in a way that facilitates their sense of belonging and well-being. While we have made some progress, there is still more work to be done,” Dean wrote in a letter to the community.
Dean said one way to improve is through the undergraduate curriculum and experience.
“How can we ensure that our graduates are exposed to the elements of U.S. history most important to understanding our current situation with regard to race?” Dean wrote.
When Dean took the helm as president in 2018, he emphasized that diversity and inclusion are central to the mission of the college after a series of racially divisive incidents on and off campus.
At that time, a presidential task force established by Mark Huddleston had just released a 61-page report that acknowledged “there are UNH community members who continue to have negative, hurtful and harmful experiences and suffer day-to-day indignities.”
At that time, nearly 2,000 employees had taken diversity training and thousands of students participated in dialogues and training geared toward students.
UNH has resources for students who are interested in learning more about racial inequalities in America.
On Thursday, Tom Kelly, chief sustainability officer and founding executive director of the Sustainability Institute at UNH, said that the core mission includes teaching students and the greater community about equity.
In 2019, 550 students and community members — including Dean — participated in a 21-day racial equity challenge in Durham.
Kelly said students want to broaden their horizons and see different perspectives.
“There is an awareness, a basic awareness, and at least on the part of students, a hunger, to really engage with these issues,” Kelly said.
Kelly said college-age students want the tools and the permission to dive into difficult subject areas such as race relations.
“I think they read the norms of the community and when they see things like this in a way that kind of gives permission to explore — which no one can do without making all kinds of mistakes, it’s an enormously difficult issue to contend with — when we’re doing it collectively as a community, that helps everybody,” Kelly said.
Fiona Wilson, the deputy chief sustainability officer and director of the Sustainability Institute, said students can learn more about race relations in a variety of ways.
One example is a program in which students spend a semester in Boston working with nonprofit organizations to solve problems. The organization is looking to expand that program within the next few years, Wilson said.
Wilson said high school and college students today do not want to sit on the sidelines.
“This is a generation that is perhaps one of the most engaged in history. They have a profound belief in justice and equity. They really believe in standing behind causes that matter to them… This is not a generation that judges someone on their looks, where they are from or how they identify,” Wilson said.
In his letter, Dean said the university is creating forums for students, faculty, staff and alumni to provide input. UNH will accept emails on the college’s action plan at presidents.office@unh.edu.