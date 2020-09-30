Officials at the University of New Hampshire are investigating allegations that a professor used a fake social media to make offensive statements.

“We were recently made aware of allegations on social media about a member of our faculty. We are deeply troubled by what we’ve learned so far and immediately launched an investigation,” the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

Twitter users have been calling out a UNH professor they say used a fake Twitter account to pose as a woman of color, harass science students and derail women in STEM programs.

The professor allegedly boasted of sabotaging a number of diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives at the university. 

The Twitter account has been deleted.

