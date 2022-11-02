For rent sign
Rent aid in Vermont will keep flowing through the spring for that state’s poorest, though like New Hampshire, the U.S. Treasury Department is not sending additional funds for the federally-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

New Hampshire has stopped renewing rental aid applications and will not give any renters any of the emergency rental aid after Dec. 29, but in Vermont, explained Kathleen Berk, CEO of the Vermont State Housing Authority, the lowest-income renters will keep getting aid through the heating season — April or May, after announcing Oct. 1 that the program would be winding down.