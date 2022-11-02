Rent aid in Vermont will keep flowing through the spring for that state’s poorest, though like New Hampshire, the U.S. Treasury Department is not sending additional funds for the federally-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
New Hampshire has stopped renewing rental aid applications and will not give any renters any of the emergency rental aid after Dec. 29, but in Vermont, explained Kathleen Berk, CEO of the Vermont State Housing Authority, the lowest-income renters will keep getting aid through the heating season — April or May, after announcing Oct. 1 that the program would be winding down.
“It became apparent mid-to-late summer that we needed to ramp down or wind down VERAP benefits to Vermonters,” Berk said, using the acronym for Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the equivalent of the New Hampshire Rental Assistance Program NHERAP.
Berk said Vermont received guidance from the U.S. Treasury in March of this year that unspent funds would be “recaptured” if states did not use them quickly enough. That meant Vermont and all states had to spend the money quickly.
“We were successful in doing that, aggressively doing that,” Berk said. “It also meant the duration of the program was going to be much shorter because we had spent so much money.”
Vermont, with a population half that of New Hampshire, got aid to more than 16,000 households. As of Oct. 30, just over 24,000 New Hampshire households received aid.
Vermont also moved to give the state’s poorest priority — pausing the rental aid for higher-income renters, and using the remaining dollars to keep aid coming through April or May for people making 30% of the state’s Area Median Income. For most of the state, that means families of four making just under $28,000 a year will keep getting aid, or single people with annual income under $18,000 per year.
“As funds were becoming more limited it became a priority to ensure those households that were the most vulnerable received benefits for the longest time possible,” Berk said.