603 Stories

The 603 Stories Podcast is produced by and for young adults through the National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire.

 603stories.org

Erin Murphy’s two-minute video opens at the beach with a narrated message that is both haunting and hopeful.

“Dear Younger Me, I know there was a point in time when staying wasn’t a realistic thought….Thank you for holding on… and for realizing you had a purpose.”